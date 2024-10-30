Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the November 20 polls to the 288-member state assembly.

The BJP is contesting on 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress on 103 as the filing of nominations ended on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the November 20 polls to the 288-member state assembly. Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments. In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress is contesting on 103 seats followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on 89 and NCP (SP) on 87 seats. Six seats were given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in ruling as well as opposition camps, have filed their nominations for the 288 assembly seats.

As many as 7,995 candidates have filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC) for the November 20 polls, according to a statement issued by the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Filing of nominations by candidates began on October 22 and the process ended on October 29. The verification and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4 (till 3 pm).

Polling will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later. The ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are the main contenders for power.

