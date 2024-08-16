Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara; Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh share Best Actress win

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Harnessing power of RISC-V, Generative AI: Expert hardware security architect Avani Dave's vision

Mpox virus detected in Pakistan, WHO sounds emergency: Check symptoms, causes, treatment and should you be worried?

India

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Thackeray supported the policy of pre-planned face for CM instead of following the tradition of the party that wins the maximum number of seats having the Chief Minister’s post

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has declared his willingness to support any candidate nominated by the Congress party and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on the condition that the latter will be the face of the alliance. Spelling out the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) cadre, Thackeray said that the fight is about the future of the state and self-respect of Maharashtra.

Thackeray stated, "Let's decide the CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi, I will support it. Let Congress, NCP-SCP suggest their CM face, I will support it because we have to work for the betterment of Maharashtra and I want to give a reply to these '50 khokas' & 'gaddar' that people want us, not you.” He appealed to the Congress and NCP (SP) to present their candidate and said that there is no other way to progress for Maharashtra. His comments also show a willingness to foster unity within the opposition alliance, especially against factions he referred to as ‘50 khokas’ and ‘gaddar’ to match the electorate’s sentiments.

Recalling his previous interactions with the BJP, Thackeray supported the policy of pre-planned face for CM instead of following the tradition of the party that wins the maximum number of seats having the Chief Minister’s post. He stated, “After our experience of alliance with BJP, we are of the view that we should not follow the policy of CM post for the party with the most number of MLAs in the alliance.

In several past elections, with an alliance with BJP, we have experienced that to make the maximum number of MLAs, parties themselves try to put their other allies candidates down. So I will not be in favour of the party with the most number of MLAs getting the CM post.” Thackeray’s remarks are made at a time when Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress are gearing up for polls. He urged the members of MVA to be the voice of the opposition in the state, making it clear that the coalition is united.

