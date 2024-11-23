The Versova seat, historically dominated by the Congress, witnessed a crowded race with 16 candidates competing.

Former Bigg Boss participant and actor Ajaz Khan made his political debut by contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections from the Versova constituency, representing the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Despite his large social media following of over 5.6 million on Instagram, he garnered a mere 131 votes, according to the Election Commission's recent count.

In stark contrast, Haroon Khan emerged as the frontrunner in Versova, amassing 58,047 votes. Interestingly, the NOTA (None of the Above) option received 1,022 votes—nearly six times Ajaz Khan's total. Voter turnout in the constituency stood at 42.2 percent.

The Versova seat, historically dominated by the Congress, witnessed a crowded race with 16 candidates competing. Across Maharashtra, voter enthusiasm surged, marking the highest turnout in over 30 years. The state saw fierce competition between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. By Saturday, early trends pointed towards a decisive victory for Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.