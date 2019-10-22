Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Clash between AIMIM and NCP workers in Aurangabad

The workers of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clashed with the supporters of NCP's Aurangabad Central candidate Abdul Qadeer Maulana in the city on Monday, soon after the polling for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra ended.

The clash between the workers of the two parties erupted near a polling booth in Kat Kat Gate area, police said.

"After voting concluded, a clash erupted between workers of two parties. The situation is under control," Aurangabad Police said.

Nasir Siddiqui is AIMIM candidate in Aurangabad Central where the NCP has fielded Abdul Qadeer Maulana.

AIMIM's Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel received minor injuries in the clash, PTI reported.

Quoting a police official, PTI reported that there was a scuffle between the workers of AIMIM and the NCP, and when Jaleel intervened, he too was attacked by unidentified men.

Maharashtra: AIMIM workers stage protest outside the residence of NCP candidate from Aurangabad, Qadeer Maulana. A clash had erupted allegedly between supporters of AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel and supporters of Qadeer Maulana, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DqbNFFFJug — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Later, AIMIM workers staged a protest outside the residence of Qadeer Maulana.

Speaking to reporters, Jaleel said, "I had gone there to talk to my party workers when they were attacked (by NCP workers). We have told the police that it should inspect the CCTV footage and take action."