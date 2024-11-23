INDIA
In a state dominated by Maratha politics and politicians, the 54-year-old leader, with deep roots in RSS, is only the second Brahmin after BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi to become the state’s chief minister.
From an obscure corporator to becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur, to the first BJP chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis' climb up the political ladder has been steady, as he looks all set to occupy the state’s top post for the third time.
In a state dominated by Maratha politics and politicians, the 54-year-old leader, with deep roots in RSS, is only the second Brahmin after BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi to become the state’s chief minister.
Ahead of the 2014 assembly polls, the soft spoken and portly leader was a clear favourite for the coveted post, largely due to the confidence he enjoyed of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.
"Devendra is Nagpur's gift to the country," Modi had said of him at an election rally. Though Modi had launched a campaign blitzkrieg in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly polls, a portion of the credit also went to Fadnavis, then state BJP president, for the party's unprecedented victories in the elections.
Son of Jan Sangh and later BJP leader late Gangadhar Fadnavis, whom his fellow Nagpur politician and former party chief Nitin Gadkari called his "political guru", Devendra cut his teeth in politics at a young age when he joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student's wing of RSS, in 1989.
At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at the age of 27.
Fadnavis contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won. There was no looking back for him as he won three subsequent assembly elections. He currently represents Nagpur South West seat in the House.
Unlike many leaders across the political spectrum in Maharashtra, Fadnavis has remained untainted by accusations of corruption.
Among the most articulate Maharashtra politicians, Fadnavis is also credited with pushing the previous Congress-NCP government into a corner over the alleged irrigation scam.
Fadnavis experienced a setback in the aftermath of the 2019 assembly elections as the then-united Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray pulled out of the pre-poll alliance over sharing of CM’s post, shattering the BJP leader’s much-hyped “mee punha yein" (I will come back again) slogan.
Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time on November 23, 2019, and Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. However, before a Supreme Court-ordered no-confidence motion could take place, Fadnavis quit on November 26, three days after taking oath as the CM.
Uddhav Thackeray, propped up by Sharad Pawar-led NCP, later became the CM but quit after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde split the party and later became the CM.
After Thackeray demitted office following the large-scale desertions in the Sena, many political observers thought that Fadnavis, who they knew was behind the episode, would become the CM. However, the BJP leadership had other plans and a reluctant Fadnavis was asked to occupy the deputy CM’s post.
His tenure in the last two-and-a-half years as Deputy Chief Minister has seen a marked resurgence, and Saturday’s results come as the much-awaited cherry on the cake.
Though he hails from a politically active family, his father and aunt both served in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Fadnavis has crafted his own distinct political identity.
Fadnavis' first tenure as the CM was characterised by a combination of good governance and effective political manoeuvring. He earned praise for his push to expedite infrastructure projects, gaining favour, particularly among urban voters.
However, his term was not without challenges. The state suffered significant crop losses due to erratic weather, and his initial rejection of loan waivers for affected farmers sparked widespread protests.
Another major issue during his tenure was the Maratha community's demand for reservations in education and government jobs. Though he passed legislation to meet these demands, the subsequent Supreme Court ruling that overturned the law left many in the Maratha community dissatisfied, blaming Fadnavis for the failure.
The 2019 assembly elections marked a dramatic shift in Fadnavis’ political trajectory. The Shiv Sena’s refusal to join the government unless it shared the Chief Minister’s post led Fadnavis to seek an alternative alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.
This government, however, was short-lived, collapsing after just 72 hours. Fadnavis then assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.
In June 2022, following a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis was instructed by the BJP leadership to return to the government as Deputy CM under Shinde. Although initially reluctant, Fadnavis accepted the role, signalling his loyalty to the party leadership.
Even after a significant loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he played a pivotal role in shaping the seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and Shinde’s faction.
Saturday’s results of the state assembly polls, which are overwhelmingly in the BJP's favour, will determine the next phase of Fadnavis’ career, which has thus far been defined by resilience, adaptability, and strategic insight. In the ever-evolving political environment, Fadnavis’ ability to adapt and make tactical decisions could prove crucial for him and his party.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
READ | Pakistan: 18 killed, 30 others injured in sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
TMKOC's Munmum Dutta avoids paps asking 'Jetha Ji kaise hai', netizens say, 'what's wrong with...'
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis emerges as NDA's man of the moment
Wayanad Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi beats brother Rahul Gandhi's record by...
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul help India take 130-run lead
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad schools likely to stay closed till...
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for threatening housemates in Weekend Ka Vaar, says, ‘khud to kuch nhi…’
Pakistan: 18 killed, 30 others injured in sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BIG update for Indians travelling abroad, will now have to submit these documents...
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar calls for Gautam Adani's arrest, urges Centre to 'save India's reputation'
'2 fire in one frame': Allu Arjun features with Sreeleela in Kissik song, netizens go crazy as Pushpa 2 makers drop...
I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan film records his second lowest opening ever, earns only...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, Reliance Jio to launch cheap 5G smartphone in India, is working with...
Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi gains comfortable lead in Wayanad, BJP leads on Nanded Lok Sabha seat
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai avoids supporting Abhishek Bachchan's new film, Amitabh Bachchan says 'mere bete..'
Zomato ex-employee defends Deepinder Goyal over his controversial Rs 20 lakh job fee: 'This is worth...'
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev's record with fifer against Australia
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer as Australia bowled out for 104
Punjab bypolls: AAP leading in 3 seats, Congress ahead in one
Ind vs Aus Test series: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in Perth, opts for casual outfit
Meet man, who is richest person in modern history, his net worth has surged to...
Meet Indian genius worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...
Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly BREAKS silence on unspoken feud with co-actor, fans think its Sudhanshu Pandey or Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik out from Salman Khan's house? Here's what we know
Meet actress who rejected role that made Aishwarya Rai a star, SRK almost declined film, it became superhit, earned Rs..
BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Noel Tata makes this move after Ratan Tata's death, it is...
Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram's hilarious discussion after Rishabh Pant takes blow in groin area, watch viral video
Neelam Kothari finally reveals if she was in relationship with Govinda: ‘In those days we were…’
SEBI's first reaction on Gautam Adani bribery case, begins inquiry into...
Meet Hyderabad girl who began NEET preparation in class 7, scored 99.9 percentile, secured AIR...
Badshah breaks his silence on dating rumours with Pakistani star Hania Aamir: ‘We have a lot of…’
Delhi pollution: Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR; AQI at 419
Meet man, whose father used to work as labour, battled with financial woes, yet cracked NEET-UG with score of...
'I think bro is her EX': Man performs risky bike stunt with burqa-clad woman in Bangladesh, watch
Viral video: Little girl's power-packed dance to 'beer song' melts hearts online, watch
Meet man who failed in school, hacked his dad’s company, now India’s youngest billionaire, owns company worth Rs...
Meet woman from small village, used internet on rooftop for preparation, cleared UPSC in third attempt, now she is...
Explained: Why India must win the 1st Test against Australia in Perth
Raima Sen mourns Bharat Dev Varma's demise, pens emotional note for 'great father, great husband'
Bhagam Bhag 2 confirmed, Akshay, Paresh Rawal, Govinda return for 'madder, funnier' sequel, film will go on floors on..
AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey reacts to her split linked with composer's divorce with Saira Banu: 'I know exactly..'
DNA TV Show: Ahead of Maharashtra poll results, MVA, Mahayuti engage in resort politics
WATCH: Woman criticizes Bengali speakers in Kolkata metro, says ‘You must be learning Hindi’, video goes viral
Utkarsh Sharma kickstarts Vanvaas promotions, seeks blessing at Jagannath Puri, gets grand welcome in Bhubaneswar
Maharashtra: Stage set for assembly poll results; Mahayuti, MVA confident of their victories
Sanjana Ganesan’s post for Jasprit Bumrah after brilliant bowling show in Perth Test leaves fans in splits
Viral video: Man pulls off prank on people by impersonating Diljit Dosanjh, leaves netizens in splits, WATCH
IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time, venue - All you need to know
Meet man who studied from IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, later resigned high-paying job in MNC, took Sanyas, now he is...
All set for vote counting in Jharkhand tomorrow; NDA, JMM-led alliances confident of winning
Journalist called Katrina ‘lucky’ because Shah Rukh Khan kissed her on-screen, her response owned him
'You are bulls**t': This star walked out from Parinda after Vidhu Vinod Chopra argued with him, was replaced by...
Watch: Australia star inquires Rishabh Pant about his next IPL team, gets 2-word reply
Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi reacts to death of crew member, issues statement citing 'purely human error’
Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat was first offered to his industry rival…, but he refused because...
Cash-for-votes row: BJP leader Vinod Tawde issues defamation notice against Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
The Visionary Who Promises a Blue Sky for India: Holger Thorsten Schubart’s G20 Climate Speech
The Surge of High-End Living: Luxury Residential Market to Outpace Other Segments
FeFCon 2024 to be Held in Bangalore: A Premier Event on Fever Management
Riddhima Kapoor slams trolls calling Ranbir 'misogynist', comments on his bond with Alia Bhatt: 'I do get annoyed but..'
'That’s wild': Noida man turns cigarette butts into teddy bears in viral video, watch
'Your dance lightens up...': Little girl's dance on 'Tere Bina na Guzara E' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
London Airport evacuates passengers over security threat, thousands stranded
The World’s First Innovative Iron Supplement to Combat Iron Deficiency and Anaemia
'He's put all eggs in one basket': Sanjay Manjrekar dissects Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs AUS Test
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged Gaza War crimes, Israeli PM calls it 'baseless'
BCCI reveals dates of next three IPL editions in never-before-heard move; 2025 season to start from....
Meet grandmother who became fashion icon after trying on her granddaughter’s clothes
Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone, Ujjala are cousins? Netizens react as Reddit post goes viral
'This is new low': India's Got Latent contestant jokes on Kolkata rape-murder case, netizens disgusted, WATCH viral clip
IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite WTC list, becomes 3rd Indian to...
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's BIG statement after fresh violence in state: 'Those who are genuinely agitating against...'
Sana Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, actress announces 2nd pregnancy with Anas Saiyad: 'Only Allah has power to..'
'All scripted drama...': Puneet Superstar allegedly assaulted by influencers in viral video, watch
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result November 22: Dear Dancer Friday lucky draw result TODAY, know how to check winner list
Elon Musk claims Jeff Bezos advised everyone to sell Tesla and SpaceX stocks ahead of US Election because...
Abhishek Bachchan says this about daughter Aaradhya amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: ‘We are all…’
'Cancer can be defeated with discipline': Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals wife's diet that helped her fight stage 4 cancer
Actress Ana de Armas caught kissing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s son in viral photos
Oreshnik's Shadow: Will Russia's hypersonic missile force west to back down?
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals Rishi Kapoor's last two wishes: 'He wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor getting...'
Meet woman, once disinterested in father’s business, now runs Rs 7000 crore company, competes with Mukesh Ambani, she is
I Want To Talk Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan's performance being hailed as his 'career-best' in 'soul-stirring' film
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj run through Australia
‘You’re So Beautiful’: World’s tallest woman meets world’s shortest woman over tea, pics go viral
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's son BREAKS SILENCE on his parents' divorce linked with Mohini Dey: 'It’s disheartening to...'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Consequences of GRAP-4 are drastic, may have adverse effects, says SC
Eyeing Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Revdi par Charcha' campaign: 'If people vote for BJP...'
'Till death do...': Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement comparing cancer to marriage amid Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours
Good news for Delhi-NCR residents, travel time from Noida to Gurugram to be reduced as new train service will...
Dharmendra once slapped Feroz Khan's brother Sanjay Khan at Bollywood party; here's what happened next
A day ahead of Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results, Sachin Pilot's BIG statement, says 'INDIA bloc in position to..'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools likely to stay closed till..., check city-wise update
'She crossed all limits by...': Rupali Ganguly's lawyer REVEALS if her stepdaughter responded to defamation notice
OTET 2024 results DECLARED @ bseodisha.ac.in: Know how to check Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test results online
Maharashtra: 3 killed, 9 hospitalised after gas leak at fertiliser plant in Sangli
Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga take a dig at Digvijay Rathee's character, says, 'koi ladki uska haath bhi pakad le toh...'
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Starc, Hazlewood star as India bundled out for just 150 runs
THIS farm is selling a cup of coffee for Rs 28000, but there's a twist, it is...
I Want To Talk review: Shoojit Sircar gives Abhishek Bachchan his Piku, actor gives his best performance after Guru
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter Raheema opens up on parents' divorce being linked to Mohini Dey: 'Always remember...'