INDIA
On NCP's division, after she was made the party working president, Sule said Ajit Pawar held a powerful position in decision-making, and she was ready to debate with anyone, including him, on how can she be blamed for the split in the party.
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has said political rapprochement with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is not possible till he is aligned with the BJP and said she will not be a CM post aspirant if the MVA is voted to power.
In an exclusive interview with PTI, four-time Lok Sabha member Sule said people voted very assertively in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and there is clarity in the voters' minds now. She feels the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP (SP), Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will also do much better in the November 20 state assembly polls.
Out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the MVA won 30 seats, and an independent supporting the opposition alliance also emerged victorious. Last year, Sule's cousin Ajit Pawar and several other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state, leading to a split in the party founded by her father Sharad Pawar.
In June 2022, Shinde led a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership, which led to a split in that party.
Sule said, "It is hard to say whether Pawars can reunite with Ajit Pawar politically. As long as he is working for the BJP it will not be easy. Our ideologies still remain a challenge politically." On speculations that she could be the MVA's CM face, she said, ''I am not contesting elections and the NCP (SP) has made it clear that we are not in the race for CM's post. We have clarity and we will go along with whoever our partners decide ." Asked if the upcoming assembly polls will settle the fragmented polity in Maharashtra, the parliamentarian said the Lok Sabha election results have settled the confusion.
"There is already clarity in the state. There is no issue as such except that the legal fight continues because of the illegal way parties were broken, the illegal way they were given to people...the fight will continue,'' she said. Sule denied there was any strategy to contest only 10 Lok Sabha seats.
The NCP (SP) is contesting 86 out of 288 assembly seats (as per the seat-sharing arrangement of MVA allies) in the state elections and is confident of doing well, she said.
Sule said she doesn't see the contest in Baramati assembly seat, Pawars' family bastion where Ajit Pawar is pitted against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, as anything more than an ideological fight.
''We are aligned with the Congress and they with the BJP. We are fighting the BJP, so we fight their allies,'' she said.
On Ajit Pawar asking Baramati voters to make him happy by electing him, Sule said for her contesting and winning elections is not for self-happiness. On emotions at play in Baramati during the general elections and now in the assembly polls, Sule said leaders are not allowed to show emotions in public.
On NCP's division, after she was made the party working president, Sule said Ajit Pawar held a powerful position in decision-making, and she was ready to debate with anyone, including him, on how can she be blamed for the split in the party.
Sule said the MVA will get a clear mandate to provide an honest, stable, and progressive government to end unemployment, corruption, and inflation. She also said that both (ruling and opposition) alliances decided not to project a CM face. Whether or not it is needed depends on time-to-time, situation to situation, she added.
Sule also said the NCP (SP) was not a regional party. ''We were a national party, we were downgraded and our party was broken illegally and the fight continues in the Supreme Court. What was done to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray was completely unfair,'' she said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
READ | Andhra CM Naidu congratulates JD Vance, honours Usha Vance, Telugu woman who will serve as US Second Lady for first time
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘sensational’ kissing scene with Varun Dhawan from Citadel Hunny Bunny is 'too hot to handle'
Why Mahindra XUV700 is perfect for road trips and off-road adventures
Mahindra Scorpio N: A legacy of toughness with a modern twist
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, who got 334 marks out of 360 in JEE Advanced, left IIT Bombay after a year due to...
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Supriya Sule opens up on reuniting with cousin Ajit Pawar, says 'it is hard to...'
'Capable of loving more women': Kamal Haasan's bold take on marriage and relationships goes viral
How reaction time and speed tests can give gamers a competitive edge
This is world’s most polluted city with AQI of 1165, it’s just 409 kms away from Delhi
Ex-cricketer predicts next IPL team for Yuzvendra Chahal, says 'former team will go for him', not RCB, RR
Blow to Gautam Adani as his company's shares fell 7% due to...
Why Australia is banning social media for children under 16? PM Anthony Albanese to take this BIG step
'I don't like...': Arjun Kapoor's statement on loneliness goes viral after breakup with Malaika Arora, says he was not..
Meet actress who never became lead heroine, married superstar's brother, fell in love with 12 years younger man; now...
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 touted to be biggest Indian opener at BO, more than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, expected to earn Rs..
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s favourite food is this dish that only costs only Rs 500
As Aishwarya Rai continues to maintain silence on Abhishek Bachchan's new film, Ananya Panday calls it...
Pune Porsche crash: Father of teen driver's friend surrenders before court
'I stayed for...': This superstar wanted to end marriage after 1 year as she found out husband was cheating on her but..
Geographic and political nature of drug trafficking sea routes to India
Rana Daggubati teases 'childhood friend' Samantha 'Ruthless' Prabhu: 'She went from being my sister-in-law to...'
Delhi AQI Update: Air quality turns 'severe', AQI reaches...
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free cloud storage for just Rs...
Andhra CM Naidu congratulates JD Vance, honours Usha Vance, Telugu woman who will serve as US Second Lady for first time
DNA Explainer: Why are New York agencies receiving bomb threats over social media star Peanut the Squirrel?
'My heart is...': US Vice President Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump, vows to keep fighting for...
Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor calls Avinash Mishra 'snack', wants him to do 'topless' abs workout, says 'bus ek dose...'
Delhi-Mumbai expressway to slash travel time to 25 minutes: Key stretch to open on...
'Modi govt is committed to building terror-free India': Union Minister Amit Shah
Meet world's richest prisoner who was fined Rs 1600 crore, has net worth of Rs 36032 crore, arrested for...
Meet woman, who worked in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, her AIR was…
Chhath Puja 2024: What is the importance of bamboo basket in Chhath Puja?
SC to deliver verdict today on plea against NCLAT order transferring Jet Airways to winning bidder
Is it time for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to step down from playing Test cricket?
Chhath Puja 2024: Are banks open or closed today? Check state-wise list here
Indian Railways to ply over 500 special trains to accommodate festival rush amid Chhath Puja; check details
Bigg Boss 18: Angry Sara Arfeen Khan hits Avinash Mishra, hurls abuses, damages BB property; will she be evicted?
Amitabh Bachchan did this after Abhishek Bachchan proposed Aishwarya Rai for marriage: 'Asked her if she...'
Who is Saba Haider? Indian-origin Democrat who defeated Donald Trump's candidate in DuPage County Board election
Cardi B, Jamie Lee Curtis express anger over Donald Trump's US presidential election win: 'Gay and trans people will..'
DNA TV Show: How did Donald Trump win US elections despite his several controversies?
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office battle Day 6: Ajay's film mints Rs 164 crore, Kartik's movie earns...
Alia Bhatt drops unseen, adorable pic of baby Raha with Ranbir on her 2nd birthday: 'I already wish to...'
'Your words rang loudest when...': Neeraj Chopra bids farewell to coach Klaus Bartonietz after historic partnership
Sunil Mittal's Airtel joins hands with Indian Army, becomes only private company to...
India A vs Australia A Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd unofficial Test match live in India?
Vikrant Massey reveals he has 'been receiving threats' for leading The Sabarmati Report: 'Aap mere DMs dekhe...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa: 5 most expensive celebrity homes in India
IPL 2025 auction: 42-year-old England legend registers for first time, his base price is...
Stranger Things season 5 teaser reveals episode titles, release date confirmed as...
Singer Rahul Vaidya buys 3110 sq ft luxury apartment worth Rs 90000000, it is located in...
Nimrat Kaur asks Abhishek Bachchan ‘would you distract Aaradhya’, he praises Aishwarya Rai in reply
JEE Advanced 2025: Candidates now allowed to give 3 attempts, check details inside
Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Tiwari pay tributes to Sharda Sinha: 'A true legend of Bhojpuri music'
Watch: MS Dhoni's video of playing golf with Donald Trump goes viral after US Polls
Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, Akshay Kumar to bring sequel of this blockbuster with OG cast, will reunite with..
Viral: Italy's Lake Como's 'fresh air' can being sold for Rs 907, details inside
Orry shares pics of voting in US elections, celebrates Donald Trump's victory; netizens say 'no need to offend Kamala'
Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena scripts history, becomes first cricketer to achieve massive feat
Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on winning US elections, says, 'If there is one person...'
Good news for Anil Ambani, another Reliance company becomes debt-free, prepays Rs 4850000000 crore to...
Meet Usha Chilukuri, who is set to become first Indian-origin second lady of US, she is wife of...
The Buckingham Murders OTT release date: When, where to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer murder mystery
Delhi NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Ghaziabad ahead of Chhath Puja 2024, check routes to avoid
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in sexual assault case, investigation reveals actor was...
Ajay Devgn unveils first look poster of Azaad featuring his nephew Aaman Devgan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's 'wife' who quit films in 12 years, was accused of abandoning her ill father, then...
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma suffer massive loss
NASA's Sunita Williams witnesses 16 sunrises, sunsets daily in space, here’s how
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya, rumoured affair with Nimrat, Abhishek Bachchan talks about loyalty: 'As a man...'
Meet brothers, who are growing world's most expensive spice, selling it for Rs 5 lakh per kg, they are from...
'India will…': Ricky Ponting makes BOLD prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
People from Kamala Harris’ Indian ancestral village express disappointment as Donald Trump wins US elections
From DU to Tesla: Meet man who works for Elon Musk, manages his company's...
Changing Restaurant Technology: How Akash Gill is Leading the Shift to Contactless Payments and Digital Efficiency
'Forget big cars, VIP treatment': Ex-India star urges Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play Ranji Trophy ahead of BGT
CBSE cracks down on 'dummy' schools after surprise inspection in Delhi, Rajasthan, withdraws affiliation of...
Essence of Leadership: Insights from Ankur Saini
Who is Thomas Draca? First Italian player to register for IPL 2025 mega auction
Shocking: Bride says ‘Qubool Hai’ over video call to her groom as he couldn't come to India due to...
‘Clear mandate for...’: Elon Musk celebrates as Donald Trump nears victory in US Presidential election
IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players with Rs 2 crore base price
Share Market news: Sensex soars 901 points as Donald Trump claims US election victory, tech stocks lead
Meet man who quit Paytm after Rs 2048 crore deal with Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, he is...
Anushka Sharma can't stop laughing seeing Virat Kohli's funny move in unseen viral video - Watch
'Haar gaye...': Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours
SA vs IND: Arshdeep Singh aims to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s all-time T20I record
Donald Trump reclaims US presidency, netizens win hearts with meme-fest
'Everyone will come to know...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's BIG statement on caste census in Nagpur
Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty visit Bengaluru Mutt along with Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, video goes viral
Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals all about 'bloody love story', says it is....
19 golf courses, luxury cars, property in multiple countries: Know all about US President-elect Donald Trump's net worth
'History’s greatest comeback': Israel PM Netanyahu congratulates Donald Trump on US Election victory
US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump's victory speech; WATCH HERE
Arjun Kapoor hits back at haters post Singham Again success: 'To everyone who...'
'Let's work for global peace': PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump on winning US election
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to be postponed to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule? Here's what we know
Not Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal or Avinash Mishra, Bigg Boss himself is the biggest bully of season 18 | Opinion
Meet actress who ruled box office in 1994, did 8 films in 1 year, competed with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, now..
Meet Kartik Aaryan's 'sister', started career with 8 flops, then charged more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; quit films for...
IPL 2025: 1574 players registered for mega auction, check highest base price, key absentees and surprise picks