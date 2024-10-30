CM Eknath Shinde’s total assets has gone up from 11.56 crore in 2019 to Rs 37.68 crore in 2023-2024, however, his financial declaration reveals a negative shift in his income.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is gearing up for the assembly polls scheduled to take place on November 20, 2024. The politician filed his nomination papers for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane and disclosed his total assets. As per the affidavit, his wealth increased three times in the last five years.

CM Eknath Shinde’s total assets has gone up from 11.56 crore in 2019 to Rs 37.68 crore in 2023-2024. His financial declaration also reveals a negative shift in his income, however, his wife’s wealth and income witnessed dramatic growth over the years. His income was Rs 52.96 lakh in 2021, it declined to Rs 34,81,135 in fiscal 2023-24. Besides his government salary, he earns from Bombay Food Packers, Shivam Enterprise, and Shivam Transport, and Newleaf Organics.

Shinde’s assets comprise cash holdings and a fixed deposit of Rs 10.76 lakh, a life insurance policy valued at Rs 59.87 lakh. He also owns two cars, Mahindra Armada and Mahindra Bolero. He declared liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore. On the other hand, his wife Lata Shinde’s wealth and income grew substantially during the period. Her income rose from Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 15.83 lakh, while her assets stand at Rs 22.85 crore, a major shift from Rs 6.11 crore in 2019. Her holdings include Rs 1.5 crore in cash deposits, life insurance, gold and vehicles. Her liabilities stand at Rs 9.9 crore from bank and personal loans.

According to the affidavit, Shinde owns immovable property worth more than Rs 13 crore, which includes his house and land. His wife has an immovable property worth more than Rs 15 crore.

Meanwhile, Shinde is set for a face-off against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, from his home turf in the upcoming assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23.