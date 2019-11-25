Maharashtra: Anti-Corruption Bureau closes nine irrigation cases, says not related to Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday closed the probes into nine cases of corruption in irrigation projects in the state, however, it held that none of them was linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"None of the cases pertaining to Ajit Pawar in the 2013 irrigation scam investigation has been closed," a senior ACB official told news agency PTI.

ACB DG Parambir Singh told news agency ANI that the ACB is looking into around 3000 tenders in irrigation-related complaints, as part of its routine inquiries which are closed and all ongoing investigations are continued as they are. The clarification came after the opposition Congress in Maharashtra claimed that the inquiries were being closed as a measure of 'exoneration' of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from the irrigation case in the state that he has been alleged in. The Congress has been suspecting foul play in Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and suspects that the saffron party is taking the steps to make a free channel for the NCP leader, closing 'all cases of corruption and malfeasance'.

The ACB, as further clarification, stated that the cases are being closed 'conditionally' and can be reopened as per the orders of the state or the court.

As Maharashtra drama continues, the Supreme Court on Monday heard a joint petition by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and administering the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on November 23 (Saturday).

The apex court reserved its order on whether the Fadnavis government will have to go through a floor test as demanded by Sena-NCP-Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as state's deputy chief minister after the President's rule was lifted at 5:47 am in the morning on Saturday.