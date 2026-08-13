Maharashtra Amends Motor Vehicles Rules: No Marathi, no licence for cab drivers; Know what it means

From Aug 18, Maharashtra will suspend driving licences of auto, taxi & app-cab drivers lacking working knowledge of Marathi for up to 3 months. Repeat violations can mean permanent cancellation.

Starting August 18, the driving licences of autorickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers who do not have a working knowledge of Marathi can be suspended for up to three months, while repeated violations could lead to cancellation of their licences.

The state transport department on Wednesday amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to provide for action against drivers who do not meet the Marathi-language requirement.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said drivers of passenger transport vehicles would need to possess working knowledge of Marathi to ensure effective communication with commuters.

“Driving licences can be suspended for up to three months for lack of Marathi knowledge; repeated violations can lead to permanent cancellation,” he said.

Amendment Aims To Remove Ambiguity

The minister directed the transport department to ensure more effective implementation.

“These amendments will remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of working knowledge of Marathi for passenger transport drivers clearer. Knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand their concerns and ensure safe and convenient travel,” Sarnaik added.

Officials said they had received complaints that some non-Marathi-speaking drivers were circumventing the requirement by exploiting ambiguities in existing rules.

What The Amendment Says

According to a government notification, changes have been made under the *Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026*. The amendments specifically clarify the requirement of practical Marathi for drivers and permit holders of autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters.

Under Rule 4(4) of the 1989 Rules, the words “and working knowledge of Marathi language” have been inserted after the word “antecedents”.

“If an authorised driver is found not to possess the required knowledge of Marathi, the licensing authority has been empowered to take action for non-compliance after recording reasons in writing,” said an RTO official. RTOs across the state will begin inspections from August 18.

Long Queues At Tardeo RTO For Marathi Test

Meanwhile, long queues were seen at the *Tardeo RTO* on Wednesday, with auto and taxi drivers waiting to give a Marathi proficiency test. Some said they had been waiting for hours.

Bhola Singh, 53, from Wadala: “I have been waiting here since 9.30 am. Now, it’s 6.30 pm, and I am still here. I’m born and brought up here, and I can read, write and speak Marathi with ease.”

Ajay Tiwari, 46, from Virar: “My family and I have been residing in Mumbai for years. I have studied in a BMC school and can read and write Marathi well, yet I have been asked to take this test.”

The department had earlier set August 15 as the deadline. Since the policy was announced in April, transport unions, RTOs and political organisations have organised Marathi training sessions and assessments across Mumbai.