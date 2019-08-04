Maharashtra: All schools, colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Pune to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rains

IMD has issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for August 4.

Amid heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas, the Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday.

The government has appealed to people of Mumbai that they should remain indoors and should leave their home only if "very necessary."

Educational institutions in Pune, Palghar, Thane and Raigad will also remain shut.

While Maharashtra government order said schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs will remain closed, Pune administration also issued an order.

"All schools and colleges to remain closed on August 5, in view of continuous rainfall in Pune," an order issued by Naval Kishore Ram, Pune District Collector (DC), said.

The warning comes after India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall intensity in the city is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, "Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 24 degrees respectively."

IMD has issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for August 4. A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea.

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai, Thane, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Jalgaon and several other parts of Maharashtra since Saturday. The heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in the region with police, NDRF and even IAF engaged in rescue operations.

In Mumbai, overnight heavy rainfall inundated several areas in the city. Streets were waterlogged in several low-lying areas of the city.

Kalyan railway station was waterlogged following incessant rain which affected the daily commuters in the capital. Six trains being cancelled and an equal number of trains being diverted while one train had been short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai, according to the Central Railways.

The Milan Subway of Santa Cruz was also waterlogged after the heavy downpour which continued the early hours of Sunday.

In the Nala Sopara area of the city, water entered the houses of people disrupting normal life. The streets were also waterlogged near JJ Hospital in Nagpada.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested the NDRF to send more teams in the state to help in the rescue and relief work.

