Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formed an inquiry committee to investigate into the allegations of irregularities in a Pune land deal involving a company linked to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar. A government official said that additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge will head the probe panel.

During the investigation, Maharashtra government suspended a tehsildar and a sub-registrar in the case, based on the allegations by the Opposition that the land worth Rs 1,800 crore was sold to Amadea Enterprises, the company linked to Parth Pawar, at Rs 300 crore.

After being asked about the investigation into the land deal, Fadnavis said orders have been given to conduct a probe as “prima facie, the issue appears serious”, amid the accusations by the opposition which has been constantly targeting the ruling Mahayuti- the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, over it.

According to the official, 40 acres of “Mahar Vatan land belonging to the government” was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, the deal which also involves Parth Pawar, for Rs 300 crore, and the officials waived the stamp duty on it. He also said that government land cannot be sold to a private firm, and the plot belonged to the government.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the department would investigate the matter once a formal complaint is filed. “The Industries Department...offers waivers or reliefs. That department will have to provide all relevant details,” he said.

“The documents submitted to claim the exemption will be checked. The committee will also see what sort of documents were produced during registration. But as an immediate action, we have suspended the sub-registrar because, if it is government land, the registration should not have taken place,” Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade told PTI.