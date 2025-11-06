FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it

WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana retained - Full retention list and purse left

Should public health emergency be declared in Delhi? PIL filed in Supreme Court over toxic air

Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply

Good news for Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Haq as Madhya Pradesh HC dismisses plea by Shah Bano's daughter to...

Delhi smog: Here’s how hormone-based biohacks could help you cope with pollution

Sam Altman shows excitement over AI replacing him as OpenAI CEO, 'What would happen if...' claims AI more trustworthy than humans

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...

India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind

Bihar Election 2025: Phase 1 Voting Begins At Women-Run Pink Booths | NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election 2025: Phase 1 Voting Begins At Women-Run Pink Booths | NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Mock Polls Underway, Voting For Phase 1 To Begin At 7 AM I Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Mock Polls Underway, Voting For Phase 1 To Begin At 7 AM I Bihar News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formed an inquiry committee to investigate into the allegations of irregularities in a Pune land deal involving a company linked to NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 08:01 PM IST

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it
Ajit Pawar and his son Parth Pawar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formed an inquiry committee to investigate into the allegations of irregularities in a Pune land deal involving a company linked to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar. A government official said that additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge will head the probe panel. 

During the investigation, Maharashtra government suspended a tehsildar and a sub-registrar in the case, based on the allegations by the Opposition that the land worth Rs 1,800 crore was sold to Amadea Enterprises, the company linked to Parth Pawar, at Rs 300 crore. 

After being asked about the investigation into the land deal, Fadnavis said orders have been given to conduct a probe as “prima facie, the issue appears serious”, amid the accusations by the opposition which has been constantly targeting the ruling Mahayuti- the BJP, Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, over it. 

According to the official, 40 acres of “Mahar Vatan land belonging to the government” was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, the deal which also involves Parth Pawar, for Rs 300 crore, and the officials waived the stamp duty on it. He also said that government land cannot be sold to a private firm, and the plot belonged to the government. 

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the department would investigate the matter once a formal complaint is filed. “The Industries Department...offers waivers or reliefs. That department will have to provide all relevant details,” he said. 

    “The documents submitted to claim the exemption will be checked. The committee will also see what sort of documents were produced during registration. But as an immediate action, we have suspended the sub-registrar because, if it is government land, the registration should not have taken place,” Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade told PTI. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS and...
India's largest bank joins USD 100 billion market-cap club after...; only behind
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy as govt orders probe, suspends officials; know all about it
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s son in trouble over Rs 300 crore land deal controversy
WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana retained - Full retention list and purse left
WPL 2026: World Cup hero Deepti Sharma released; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandha
Should public health emergency be declared in Delhi? PIL filed in Supreme Court over toxic air
Should public health emergency be declared in Delhi? PIL filed in Supreme Court
Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts, direct LINK to apply
Railway Recruitment 2025: RRB announces 2569 vacancies; check eligibility, posts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after the show
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE