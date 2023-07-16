Headlines

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar for 1st time after rebellion

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with other members of NCP meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai for first time after the group's rebellion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.

This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad had also reached the YB Chavan Centre.

Read: Congress says it will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance, AAP calls it positive development

On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent surgery at a hospital here.

Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

