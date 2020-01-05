Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar gets finance ministry, environment goes to Aaditya Thackeray

Headlines

A wise man once said ‘The best measure of a nation’s progress is the way it treats its Women’

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

'Three party govt will discuss, find solution': NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Muslim reservation row

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Indian Air Force gets big tactical boost, first Airbus C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A wise man once said ‘The best measure of a nation’s progress is the way it treats its Women’

'Three party govt will discuss, find solution': NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Muslim reservation row

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

Indian actors with most Rs 500 crore films

10 famous Hindu temples outside India

Indian cricketer with maximum sixes in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra pens heartfelt note welcoming 'jeej' Raghav Chadha to 'craziness' family

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar gets finance ministry, environment goes to Aaditya Thackeray

The deadlock between the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the allocation of portfolios ended on Sunday as the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government officially announced the list of portfolios to be given to the ministers of the new government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 05, 2020, 11:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The deadlock between the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the allocation of portfolios ended on Sunday as the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government officially announced the list of portfolios to be given to the ministers of the new government.

NCP's Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with former CM Devendra Fadnavis and became the deputy CM for a short duration, was given the Finance Ministry while NCP leader Anil Deshmukh pocketed the Home Ministry.

Aaditya Thackeray, a first time MLA and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was handed over the Tourism, Environment and Protocol Ministry.

The Urban Development Ministry has been given to Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. Ministry of Industry and Mining has been allocated to veteran Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav's close aide Subhash Desai. 

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has been handed over Revenue Ministry and former chief minister Ashok Chavan will take charge as PWD Minister. Another Congress leader Nitin Raut will look after the Power Ministry.

NCP MLAs Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde have been allotted Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies, Excise, and Social Justice departments, respectively. NCP leaders Nawab Malik was given the charge of Minority while Jitendra Awhad pocketed Housing Development.

The long-awaited portfolio allocation was finalised late on Saturday evening by the chief minister. It was approved by the state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which played a key role in bringing together the Shiv Sena and the Congress has got most of the 'plum' ministries.

Here is the full list of portfolios cabinet ministers and ministers of state. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)



Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who left IT giant job in US, built Rs 45000 crore company in India, his net worth is…

CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest update

Google mocks Apple in a new video, showcases ‘iPager’, calls out problem of iPhone maker

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Decoding Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's stunning ensembles for their pre-wedding celebrations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE