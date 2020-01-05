Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar gets finance ministry, environment goes to Aaditya Thackeray

The deadlock between the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the allocation of portfolios ended on Sunday as the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government officially announced the list of portfolios to be given to the ministers of the new government.

NCP's Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with former CM Devendra Fadnavis and became the deputy CM for a short duration, was given the Finance Ministry while NCP leader Anil Deshmukh pocketed the Home Ministry.

Aaditya Thackeray, a first time MLA and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was handed over the Tourism, Environment and Protocol Ministry.

The Urban Development Ministry has been given to Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. Ministry of Industry and Mining has been allocated to veteran Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav's close aide Subhash Desai.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has been handed over Revenue Ministry and former chief minister Ashok Chavan will take charge as PWD Minister. Another Congress leader Nitin Raut will look after the Power Ministry.

NCP MLAs Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde have been allotted Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies, Excise, and Social Justice departments, respectively. NCP leaders Nawab Malik was given the charge of Minority while Jitendra Awhad pocketed Housing Development.

The long-awaited portfolio allocation was finalised late on Saturday evening by the chief minister. It was approved by the state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which played a key role in bringing together the Shiv Sena and the Congress has got most of the 'plum' ministries.

