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Maharashtra Accident: 7 killed, 19 injured as truck rams Bolero pickup on Samruddhi Expressway

Seven people were killed and 19 injured after a truck allegedly rammed into a Bolero pickup on Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Expressway near Dhamangaon Railway.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 10:12 AM IST

Maharashtra Accident: 7 killed, 19 injured as truck rams Bolero pickup on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra Accident: 7 killed, 19 injured as truck rams Bolero pickup on Samruddhi Expressway
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At least seven were killed, and 19 were injured as a truck allegedly rammed into a Bolero pickup van from behind around 12:45 am on Friday at Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway, near Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati district, Maharashtra, according to ANI reports.

The injured were initially taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital and were later referred to Wardha Medical College. Police said a detailed investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the crash.

What happened?

According to AajTak reports, a tempo pickup carrying devotees was travelling from Shegaon to Wardha with an idol of Goddess Durga. Near Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati district, at Channel No. 97, the pickup collided with a truck. The collision left the pickup badly damaged, and several people were trapped inside. Residents and police immediately began rescue operations and pulled the injured out of the vehicle.

The condition of three to four of the injured is critical, while approximately 14 to 15 people sustained minor injuries. The condition of these individuals is currently out of danger.

Senior police officer Niketan Kadam said four to five of the injured were in critical condition, while the remaining victims were reportedly out of danger. Dhamangaon Municipal Council president Archana Rothe also visited the hospital to take stock of the injured. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined. Police have launched an investigation and are gathering further details about the victims.

Past incidents on Samruddhi Expressway 

The Expressway has witnessed several fatal accidents since it was opened. In July 2023, 25 people were killed and eight injured when a Nagpur-Pune sleeper bus caught fire after hitting a pole near Buldhana. In 2024, 107 people were killed in crashes on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, down from 151 fatalities in 2023, according to Maharashtra traffic police data reported by The Times of India. Another major crash in June 2024 killed seven people after two cars collided head-on in Jalna, with a preliminary probe pointing to one vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road. Official Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police data records 151 fatalities in 2023 and 126 in 2024 from fatal crashes on the Samruddhi Expressway. 

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