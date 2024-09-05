Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane

At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane

Sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte, wanted in connection with the collapse of the Shivaji statue in Sidhudurg last month, has been arrested in Thane.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 07:27 AM IST

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane
Collapsed sculpture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Image/PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte, wanted in connection with the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort last month, was arrested from Kalyan in Thane district on Wednesday night, a senior police official said.

Sindhudurg police in Maharashtra were searching for Apte (24) since the statue made by him collapsed on August 26, less than nine months after it was inaugurated. Police had formed seven teams to look for him.

After the statue collapsed, Malvan police registered a case against Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil for negligence and other offences. Patil was arrested from Kolhapur last week.

This comes a day after the police in the Sindhudurg district issued a Look Out Circular against contractor Apte in connection with the collapse of the statue. 

An LOC was issued to airports and all other exit points to stop a person from fleeing the country. Apte, a Thane-based sculptor, had executed the contract to make the statue.

The collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023, has raised many eyebrows with the call for an inquiry into the quality of the materials used in the infrastructure project. 

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to construct a new one that will be stronger.

Calling the incident 'unfortunate', CM Shinde wrote in a post on 'X', It is unfortunate that the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district has collapsed. A special meeting was held at the government residence last year to find out the reasons behind this accident and discuss it in detail. It has been decided in this meeting to appoint a technical joint committee comprising civil engineers, experts from IIT institutions along with naval officers to investigate the accident. The committee will investigate the incident and determine the responsibility".

"Also, the public works department has been instructed to appoint a committee of the best sculptors, civil engineers, naval officers and other experts to erect a grand and excellent statue befitting the achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj", he added.

Meanwhile, the collapse of Shivaji statue also sparked protests, with the opposition factions throwing brickbats at the ruling BJP in the state. 

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement