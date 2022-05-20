Maharashtra: 9 charred to death in fire after high-intensity truck collision in Chandrapur

Representational image (ANI)

A harrowing accident took place in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur after which a fire broke out, leading to nine people being charred to death. The accident happened when a truck collided with a tanker, leading to a hazardous fire.

A fire that broke out following a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, led to the deaths of nine people present at the site.

The accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 pm on Chandrapur-Mul Road, he said.

"A tanker loaded with diesel collided with a truck transporting logs of wood close to Ajaypur near Chandrapur city. After the accident, a fire broke out in which nine persons were charred to death on the spot," Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sudhir Nandanwar, said.

Sources in the forest department said the fire brigade personnel reached Ajaypur about an hour after the accident and the blaze was brought under control a few hours later.

The bodies of the victims were later taken to Chandrapur hospital, Nandanwar said, as per PTI reports. The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed.

The authorities are probing the accident, and the cause of the crash is expected to be known soon.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Lucknow woman lived with mother's rotting body for 10 days, foul smell alerted neighbours