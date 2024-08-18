Maharashtra: 80 students admitted to hospital after falling ill due to...

Around 80 students from a district council school in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district were hospitalised after consuming biscuits provided under a nutritional meal program. The incident took place on Saturday morning at a school in Keket Jalgaon village.

According to an India Today report, the students started feeling unwell around 8:30 am, experiencing nausea and vomiting shortly after eating the biscuits. The village head and other local authorities quickly responded, arranging for the students to be transported to a nearby rural hospital.

A medical officer at the hospital said that a total of 257 students reported symptoms of food poisoning, with 153 of them brought to the hospital. Most of the affected students were treated and discharged, but seven students with severe symptoms were moved to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Civil Hospital for further treatment, according to the report.

The condition of all the students is currently stable, according to hospital officials.

The school, which has 296 students, is now under investigation to determine the exact cause of the food poisoning incident.