Police detained eight minors after a video showed a couple being thrashed with sticks at a garden near Phoenix Mall in Kurla, Mumbai, for objecting to lewd comments.

Police detained eight boys as a video showing a couple being thrashed at a public park in Mumbai surfaced on social media. The incident took place on Friday, November 20, at a garden near Phoenix mall in Kurla.

The juveniles allegedly made lewd comments while the couple were clicking photos. When the duo objected, they were physically assaulted by the group, which, according to the police, consisted of 8-10 boys.

Video shows attack with sticks

Locals recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The viral video shows the group attacking the couple with what appeared to be sticks. The boys also chased them briefly down a flight of stairs.

Besides being beaten with sticks, the male complainant was also kicked and punched during the physical assault, as seen in the video.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the couple, the police detained eight minors and registered a case, DCP Ganesh Shinde said.

He said the accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal action.

Sections invoked

The police have invoked Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(4) (being a member of an unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case.

Political reactions

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya identified the couple seen in the video as Hindus and called the accused boys "Muslim fanatics."

"Young Hindu friends were attacked by Muslim fanatics near Phoenix Mall in Ghatkopar," he said in a post, originally in Marathi, on X on Saturday, November 21.

Mentioning the registration of the FIR, he added, "Notices have been served on the parents of 5 of the boys. I will be visiting this area at 4 pm today."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Intekhab Farooqui also condemned the incident in strong terms, saying such cases were reprehensible.

Bajrang Dal activists reached the garden and protested against the incident. They strongly criticised the park's watchman, questioning the purpose of keeping the premises open if adequate security could not be ensured.

The outfit's members also warned that if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which runs the park, failed to address the security issue, they would escalate their protest.