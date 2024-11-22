Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia. Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, he said.

Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes. “Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated,” said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia. Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.

