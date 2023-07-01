Maharashtra: 26 charred to death as bus hits electricity pole on Samruddhi Expressway

Maharashtra news: Around 32-33 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Around 26 passengers died in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway.

The passengers were travelling from Nagpur to Pune.

The incident took place at 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.

The tyre of the bus bus. The out-of-control vehicle hit an electricity pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.

The bus turned turtle after impact.

"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told ANI.

Around 32-33 passengers were travelling in the bus.

With inputs from agencies