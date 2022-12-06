Search icon
Maharashtra: 25-year-old woman arrested for throwing acid on lover's wife, toddler son in Nagpur

The incident took place on Saturday morning and one woman connected with the incident is on the run, Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

File Photo

A police official on Monday said that a 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly throwing acid at the wife and two-and-half-year-old son of the man she was in a relationship with. 

The official said, "The accused and victim used to have arguments over the latter's illicit relationship. The accused then conspired with her friend and flung acid on the woman and her toddler son. The two were rushed to the government medical college and hospital and are undergoing treatment for burn injuries on the face." 

The incident took place on Saturday morning and one woman connected with the incident is on the run, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

The accused, who was held based on mobile phone location and CCTV footage, has been charged under section 326A, related to acid attacks, of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)

