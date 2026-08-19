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Maharashtra: 19-year-old critical after gloves, napkins allegedly left inside during C-section in Beed

A 19-year-old woman in Beed is critical after her family alleged surgical gloves and paper napkins were left inside her during a C-section. She underwent a second surgery in Pune.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Maharashtra: 19-year-old critical after gloves, napkins allegedly left inside during C-section in Beed
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A 19-year-old woman from Beed, Maharashtra, is in critical condition after her family alleged that surgical gloves and paper napkins were left inside her abdomen during a C-section at the district hospital. The woman, Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad, is now undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

What happened at Beed Hospital

On August 1, Sandhya was brought to the Beed District Hospital to give birth. After a Cesarean section, she was released four days later. She experienced excruciating stomach discomfort after coming home. In a few days, her condition got worse. She was initially taken by her family to a private hospital, where medical professionals reported that an "unknown object" was within her abdomen. She was transported to Pune because of her severe condition. Another surgery was carried out by medical professionals at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. The family claims that they took paper napkins and surgical gloves off her abdomen. Sandhya is being treated there and is still in serious condition.

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Family alleges medical negligence

Suraj Gaikwad, Sandhya's husband, has accused the physicians of being careless. "The physicians' carelessness is the only reason for my wife's excruciating condition. The doctors who are at fault should face the worst punishment possible, he stated. Following the initial surgery, Sandhya's mother reported that her daughter had been throwing up. She informed a nurse at Beed civil hospital. She said that while Sandhya was told by personnel that she may be released, she later took her home.

The family visited a private hospital when her condition did not get better. They were informed that the cost of the treatment would be high. Because of the severity of the case, another hospital declined to admit the patient. The second surgery was performed at Sassoon Hospital when the family arrived.

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