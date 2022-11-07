Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: 14 percent women in rural areas suffering for hypertension

The ongoing door-to-door NCD screening initiative in Maharashtra highlighted the fact that lifestyle diseases are no longer just present in cities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Maharashtra: 14 percent women in rural areas suffering for hypertension
Maharashtra: 14 percent women in rural areas suffering for hypertension
The ongoing door-to-door NCD screening initiative in Maharashtra has discovered a 14% prevalence of hypertension and a 6% prevalence of diabetes among women living in rural areas, highlighting once more the fact that lifestyle diseases are no longer just present in metropolitan areas. Doctors draw attention to the fact that the state is not doing enough to implement the laws required to reduce the growing burden of lifestyle diseases.
 
A campaign was started around September to pick up preventable diseases among women called ‘Mother is safe, home is safe’ for those who may not be going for regular checkups till they developed symptoms. (Also Read: Delhi air pollution AQI: Air quality at 'very poor' category, minimum temperature settles at 17 degrees Celsius)
 
70,923 (14%) of the 5.04 lakh women who underwent screening for hypertension tested positive. Over 5 lakh people who were checked, approximately 30,000 had positive tests for diabetes. The NFHS-5 study discovered a prevalence of hypertension of approximately 23% among rural women, therefore the statistics may be underreported.
 
Additionally, there seems to be a lot of variety between districts. For instance, the prevalence of hypertension is almost 17% in Jalgaon and nearly 30% in Ratnagiri. There aren't enough localised measures to lower the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, a district health officer told TOI.
 
“The state has to do much more to increase awareness of the harms of junk food, excess salt and leading an inactive lifestyle,” the officer said, adding that deaths due to heart attacks and strokes are seeing a steady rise in rural areas too. Dr. Daksh Shah, joint executive health officer, reported that 3,132 instances of hypertension and 2,440 cases of diabetes were discovered among women in Mumbai.
 
The statistics from Maharashtra, according to Dr. Padmaja Jogewar, joint director (NCD), are not shocking, but they do highlight the fact that women in rural regions are not exempt from the twin epidemics of diabetes and hypertension. "Bad eating habits, sedentary lifestyles and stress are risk factors even in rural areas," she said.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old rapes 7-year-old girl after watching porn
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.