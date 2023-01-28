Maharashtra: 12-year-old boy hangs himself to death while imitating 'YouTube' video

Nowadays, it's difficult for people to see the drawbacks of social media and technology due to its several advantages. A class 8 student from Nagpur, Maharashtra, was discovered dead at a neighbor's home on Wednesday in the Somwari quarters.

Agranya Barapatre, 12, was expected to receive recognition at school on Republic Day for placing second in the double-lathi event at the 3rd National Traditional Lathi Sports Championship, Indore. Unfortunately, his family had to perform the funeral for their only child on January 26 after his mysterious death.

According to senior police inspector Dhananjay Patil of the Sakkardara police station, Agranya's death was probably related to a YouTube challenge video, TOI reported. In the video, a woman is seen demonstrating how she manages to escape after having her hands tied behind her back and her face covered in scarves while having her mouth choked.

The deceased was discovered with a scarf around his neck but without a knot, hanging from a wooden ladder leading to the neighbor's terrace. The cellphone that Agranya frequently used was found to have the Manya creations "Full face cover challenge" YouTube video downloaded. Police have reported the incident as accidental death, adding that there was no valid reason for the boy to commit suicide.

The distressed mother of Agranya recalled It was usual for Agranya to fly kites on the neighbor's terrace. On this terrace, Agranya was discovered hanging from a ladder with a scarf wrapped around his body. However, the family has no idea from where the scarf had come. The boy's mother Reshmi stated that the scarf was neither in the boy's hand nor did it belong to her family, adding that the family was soon to travel to Tirupati.

