Maharashtra: 12 dead, 24 injured after bus catches fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a container

Officials said that the bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a container at around 5 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

At least 12 people lost their lives and 24 people were injured after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday night, police said. Injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police. "We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said. 

Officials said that the bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a container at around 5 am. It was a private bus from Chintamani Travels and was going from Yavatmali to Mumbai when the accident occurred at 5.30 am.

Several videos of the incident showed a huge ball of fire consuming the bus as fire officials tried to douse the flames.

Further details awaited.

