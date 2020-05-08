Headlines

Maharashtra: 16 migrant labourers die after being run over by goods train at Aurangabad

The group was sleeping on the railway tracks when the incident took place.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2020, 12:30 PM IST

16 migrant labourers died after being crushed by a goods train at Aurangabad's Karmad in Maharashtra on Friday.

The group was sleeping on the railway tracks when the incident took place.

A police official told a news agency that the migrant workers were returning to their native place in Madhya Pradesh. They were walking along the railway tracks, and after a while had fallen asleep right there due to tiredness, he added.  

"At around 5:15 AM, a freight train ran over some people which lead to the death of 16 labourers. We are looking into the matter.,"  Mokshada Patil, the SP of Aurangabad, stated.

"A group of four people sat away from the track and survived but they are in shock," he added.

"During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, the loco pilot of the goods train tried to stop but eventually, the train hit them between the Badnapur and Karmad stations in the Parbhani-Manmad section. The injured have been taken to the Aurangabad Civil Hospital," the Indian Railways informed in a statement.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Aurangabad civil hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over the death of 16 migrant labourers who were crushed by a goods train at Aurangabad's Karmad in Maharashtra on this day. The group was sleeping on the railway tracks when the incident took place.

Modi took to his official handle on Twitter and wrote that he was "extremely anguished" by the loss of lives due to the rail accident.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted on the microblogging social networking site.

 

 

Other politicians, too, joined in soon in expressing their sympathies at the loss of the migrant workers' lives.

"Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

 

 

"The Rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," wrote Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

 

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have both announced Rs 5 lakh compensations on part of the respective state governments to the families of each of those labourers killed in the accident.

