The day marks the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar, observed as “Mahaparinirvan Diwas.”

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Today: Due to an event celebrating "Mahaparinirvan Diwas," which honours Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's death anniversary and is held yearly on December 6, the Noida Police have issued a traffic advisory for Friday, December 6, 2024. The advisory mentions a programme will be held at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95, Noida, and advises the public to follow the suggested routes to avoid traffic congestion.

“It is informed to the general public that it is proposed to organise the Parinirvana Diwas programme of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji at Dalit Prerna Sthal Sector 95 Noida on 06.12.2024. In view of the said work, traffic will be diverted if required. Drivers can use the following routes to go towards their destination to avoid traffic inconvenience,” the advisory said.

The traffic police added that commuters can call the traffic helpline at 9971009001 if they experience any traffic-related difficulties. To minimise disturbance, they also suggested taking alternate routes.

Check the diversions