Mahant Narendra Giri case: Seer had recorded a video just before death, know what suicide note mentions

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead in his room at his residence at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The police arrested Mahant Narendra Giri’s disciple Anand Giri, who was named in a suicide note, along with two others.

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar was quoted by ANI saying, “Information was received that the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri died by suicide. The disciples told the police that around 3-4 pm, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found him hanging,” adding that, “A suicide note was recovered in which he accused Anand Giri and two others for this step. Anand Giri has been arrested from Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police and further probe is underway.”

The Mahant was revered by the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and senior leaders, who used to come to seek his blessings. Just a day before his death, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya had met him. It is said that there wasn't an iota of tension on the Mahant's face. Then the question arises, what forced the Mahanta to take such an extreme step.

Will the suicide note will reveal the truth?

According to police, the eight-page suicide note mentions the name of his disciple Anand Giri, who has now been arrested. The suicide note also mentions Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari. Adya Tiwari is a senior priest of the Hanuman ji Temple and Sandeep Tiwari is his son. Anand Giri was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh police from Haridwar after his name came up in the suicide note.

What does Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note mention?

Police have recovered a suicide note from mahant Narendra Giri 's (Narendra Giri) room in which Narendra Giri has expressed displeasure with his disciple. According to police, Narendra Giri has written about suicide in a suicide note and also written a will. In this case, a dispute of authority over the property of the arena comes to light, tell him that Mahant Narendra Giri had thrown Anand Giri out of the arena.

Video made by Narendra Giri before death

Mahant Narendra Giri had also made a video from his mobile before his death, which is in the possession of the police. According to police, Narendra Giri had made a 4-minute video just before his death. Police have seized Narendra Giri's mobile and sent it for forensic examination.

Anand Giri calls himself innocent

Meanwhile, Anand Giri, Mahant Narendra Giri`s disciple, said, "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed."Anand Giri, further appealed, "I have spent my entire life over there and never took any money. Everything was good between me and Guru Ji. Hence I request the government to investigate the matter thoroughly."

The mystery of Narendra Giri's death is entangledAt present, the police will now interrogate all of them and try to find out what kind of dispute was between Mahant Narendra Giri and them. Those who knew Narendra Giri closely are still not sure if Mahant Narendra Giri can take a suicide-like step. The police want to conduct a postmortem of Mahant Narendra Giri's body to reveal the truth, but the final decision on the postmortem will be taken by the Akhara Parishad's Panch Parameshwara. At the moment, the mystery of this death is complicated. The suicide note and the statement of the accused are expected to solve the biggest mystery of death.

Mortal remains to be kept for final darshan

Preparations are being made for the funeral of Mahant Narendra Giri (Narendra Giri) and his mortal remains will be kept for the last darshan at Baghambari Math. Akhara Parishad Vice President Mahant Devendra Singh said that the last darshan of the mortal remains will begin at 11.30 am after the arrival of Panch Parameshwara of Niranjani Akhara.

CM Yogi to visit Prayagraj for last darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj for the last darshan of the mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has postponed his official programme after the death of Narendra Giri and will visit Prayagraj today to attend the funeral of Narendra Giri. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will also visit Prayagraj for the last darshan.