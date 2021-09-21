Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Anand Giri arrested as name surfaces in suicide note

The death case of 72-year-old Mahant Narendra Giri, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad is getting murkier by the day. The Police have arrested Swami Anand Giri, the disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri in the matter as his name was mentioned in a suicide note along with two others.

However, Swami Anand Giri has claimed innocence saying it's a big conspiracy. Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Mutt in Prayagraj on Monday. The suicide note was found in the room where Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead. Mahant Narendra Giri was elected the All India Akhada Parishad Chief for a second term in October 2019.

Anand Giri was arrested from Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police and a further investigation into the matter is underway. The disciples told the police that around 3-4 pm on Monday, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found him hanging, UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Swami Anand Giri had talked to Zee News hours before his arrest and had alleged that Mahant Narendra Giri was 'murdered', demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. Police have also detained Adya Tiwari, the chief priest of Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj and his son Sandeep Tiwari, as their names have also been mentioned in Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note.

Anand Giri was once considered to be a close disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri who later had differences with him over some property issues. The matter took an ugly turn and Anand Giri was ousted from the Muth.

Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the police party comprising Prayagraj IG and Deputy Inspector General of Police prima facie suspected it to be a case of suicide. However, the investigation was on and the forensic team was present on the spot.