Prayagraj issues strict traffic restrictions for Maghi Purnima Snan during Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure smooth movement and devotee safety.

The Prayagraj administration has announced a detailed traffic plan for Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12, 2025, as lakhs of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Ganga during the Maha Kumbh Mela. To ensure smooth movement and crowd management, strict traffic restrictions will be in place across the city and the mela area.

No Vehicle Zones and Traffic Restrictions

To facilitate the holy bath, certain areas have been declared No Vehicle Zones, meaning that public and private vehicles will not be allowed in these areas. Only emergency and essential service vehicles will be permitted to move within these restricted zones.

Parking Arrangements for Devotees

Devotees traveling from outside Prayagraj will not be allowed to enter the city after 4:00 am on February 11. Instead, they will be directed to pre-designated parking zones located outside the city limits. These vehicles must remain parked until the devotees disperse after completing their holy bath.

Traffic Diversions Across Prayagraj

From 5:00 pm on February 11, 2025, the No Vehicle Zone rules will be implemented throughout the city and the Maha Kumbh mela area. This is to ensure safe and smooth pedestrian movement. Only essential and emergency vehicles will be allowed to operate within these areas.

How Long Will These Restrictions Last?

The traffic plan will remain in effect until all devotees exit the mela area after the holy dip on February 12. Vehicles belonging to Kalpvasis—devotees who stay in the mela area for the entire event—will also face restrictions on entry and exit during this time.

Impact on Devotees and Local Residents

Since a huge number of devotees are expected, these restrictions aim to prevent traffic congestion and ensure safety. Devotees are advised to use public transport and follow the designated pedestrian routes to reach the ghats. Local residents should plan their travel accordingly, as there will be major disruptions in the city's traffic.

The Prayagraj administration's traffic plan is a proactive measure to manage the large crowds during Maha Kumbh 2025. With a focus on pedestrian safety, controlled vehicle movement, and no-entry zones, these steps aim to ensure a smooth and peaceful experience for all devotees and maintain order in the city.

For those planning to visit Prayagraj for Maghi Purnima Snan, it is important to stay updated on traffic advisories, use designated parking areas, and follow official guidelines for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.