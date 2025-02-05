As many as six people were injured after a hot air balloon air filled with helium gas exploded at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

As many as six people were injured after a hot air balloon air filled with helium gas exploded at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near Sector 20 of the festival grounds, close to the Akahara Marg, as devotees were celebrating the Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, ABP News reported.

The balloon, carrying six people in the basket, was preparing for a take off when it suddenly exploded. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the report, one person is said to be critical. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained but it is being suspected that it occurred due to a gas leak. An investigation is underway into the matter.

This is yet another unfortunate incident after the tragic stampede that broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya last week, which claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held once in every 144 years, is a significant Hindu pilgrimage, attracting devotees from around the world. The grand festival, that kickstarted on January 13, will conclude on Mahashivaratri on February 26.