In line with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's "zero error" directive for today's "Amrit Snan" at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, top officials are geared up to ensure hassle-free baths for devotees. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees have started gathering at the ghats, waiting to take holy dips in the Triveni Sangam.

The directives follow the tragic stampede incident at Sangam nose during the previous snan on January 29, which claimed around 30 lives and left 60 injured.

To oversee the smooth conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also deployed two senior IAS officers, who were part of the team that successfully conducted the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, as per a report by India Today.

Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami have hands-on experience in Prayagraj administration, with deep insights into crowd management and inter-agency coordination. Notably, they will oversee the gatherings with the assistance of Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

Moreover, Additional Director General of Police, Bhanu Bhaskar, have taken the charge of overseeing the crowd. "Please do not linger unnecessarily on the ghats after bathing. Clear the area so that other devotees may take the holy dip. Do not eat or drink on the ghats and go to designated areas for refreshments," ADG Bhaskar urged the devotees, as quoted by the outlet.

CM's visit to Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj after the stampede incident and took stock of the situation. He also met with the injured victims who are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.

In a key meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of Amrit Snan, with no room for errors.