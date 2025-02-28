The grand Mahakumbh Mela, held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, concluded with the 'Antim Snan' on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The grand Mahakumbh Mela, held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, concluded with the 'Antim Snan' on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Devotees from all walks of life visited the Mela to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

As per an official data, over 65 crore devotees attended the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Interestingly, it is said that the Kumbh Mela witnessed twice as many pilgrims as the population of the US.

Well, if you have missed your chance to visit the grand Mahakumbh Mela, here's an opportunity for you. Let's discover more.

When's the next Kumbh Mela?

The next Kumbh Mela will be held in Maharashtra's Nashik in 2027. As per an NDTV report, the religious event will be held in Trimbakeshwar, approximately 38 km from Nashik.

The city is based on the banks of the Godavari river - the second-longest river in India. Moreover, the spiritual significance of the city lies in the fact that it is an abode to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.