The Mahakumbh, world’s largest congregation of pilgrims, holds cultural and spiritual significance for crores of devotees as it takes place at the confluence of sacred rivers—Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Taking dips in the holy waters of Ganga and Yamuna and attending arti, devotees im

The Mahakumbh, world’s largest congregation of pilgrims, holds cultural and spiritual significance for crores of devotees as it takes place at the confluence of sacred rivers—Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Its significance is rooted in the Hindu mythology as an event of spiritual purification, one that cleanses one’s sins and lead to moksha (liberation)-freeing the soul from rebirth, and the cycle of birth and death. It is a spiritual and religious celebration.

Taking dips in the holy waters of Ganga and Yamuna and attending arti, devotees immerse their soul in divinity. The significance of this mela is not restricted to only Indians as people from all over the world participate in Mahakumbh’s spiritual and divine journey.

Mahakumbh- the story of purity

Mahakumbh is no ordinary mela, held once every 12 years for 30-45 days is a celebration of Indian culture and beliefs. According to a story in Hindu mythology of Samudra-Manthan, an event where gods and demons fought for holy nectar (Amrit), alignments of celestial bodies directly relate to the Kumbh festival.

After getting the Amrit, the gods carried the Amrit Kalash for 12 days to place it in heavens. The kalash is considered Kumbh’s symbol. As one divine day of Gods is believed to be humans’ one year, this 12-day's journey is equal to 12 years in human lives. This is the reason that every 12th year Kumbh festival is organised when when Jupiter enters the Aries constellation on the day of the new moon marking the month of Magh.

The term Kumbh means pot, but not just any pot, it is the pot that contains nectar, which is central to the Kumbh Mahaparv. Mahakumbh is the biggest among other such melas which take place after this- Purna (complete) Kumbh Mela, Ardh Kumbh mela and then comes Kumbh mela.

Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It will commence on Paush Purnima, January 13, till Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025, i.e. for 45 days. It will take place at the confluence of the three holy rivers called Triveni Sangam.

Auspicious days of Mahakumbh

The first major event is Paush Purnima which is the date when Kumbh starts, and it’s believed auspicious to take holy dips on this day. The next day, 14th January is Makar Sankranti, which is linked with Sun God, according to Hindu texts. It is the cosmic journey of the Sun toward the Northern Hemisphere (Uttarayan). Vedic texts highlight this time as auspicious as deities awake during this time. Next event is Mauni Amavasya that will take place on 29th January, Basant Panchmi on 3rd February, Maghi Purnima on 12th February and Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiv, marks the end of Mahakumbh that will be held on 26th February.

Shahi Snan-purification bath

These dates are most auspicious for taking holy or royal bath, known as Shahi Snan in Mahakumbh. In Hindu tradition, bathing in the holy water of Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari and Shipra purifies one’s soul, body and mind as taking a dip in these waters is considered as pure as the holy nectar.

What is Akhada in Kumbh?

Akhara denotes order of saints and ascetics. From Sadhus, Naga Sadhus who perform ‘sadhana’ and live by the disciplined code of spirituality, to hermits who only mix with the world at the time of kumbh, the kumbh witnesses all kinds of people who have attained a spiritual level. These saints are knowledgeable in scriptures (astra)and weaponry (shastra).

Peshwai

When in Kumbh, the spiritual sounds not only heal the soul, but it also provides an awakening of the mind. One can hear these sounds during a grand procession, or Peshwai, taken out by these saints, sadhus and other gurus.

Grand chariots lead the procession with elephants and horse. With saints, sadhus and gurus and all heads of the akhadas leading the procession with spiritual sounds, followers behind them dancing and singing and the whole peshwai decorated, the whole sight signifies grandeur, spiritual authority and faith in the most celebrated way.