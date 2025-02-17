Concerned with the recent stampede incident in New Delhi, the Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station has been shut down until February 28. The railway station was earlier shut down till February 14.

Passengers have been pouring in lakhs at Prayagraj which has made railway stations across the state and few other areas outside it packed with crowds

As devotees are gathering in large numbers to Mahakumbh, railways stations, especially in its home state of Uttar Pradesh, have become scary places with horrific crowds pushing itself to accommodate in trains. On January 16 in the night, an announcement was made in Prayagraj station, urging people to not gather at the time but come an hour after the announcement making travelers aware of the life-threatening crowds.

Many incidents of injury, deaths and suffocation have been reported. The recent New Delhi Railway Station stampede has highlighted the grave situation.

The authorities have asked the travellers to board trains from Phaphamau Railway Station instead.

Devotees have been crowding major railway stations across the country to reach Sangam, making it difficult for the railway authorities to manage such a large crowd. This propelled the authorities to take action and prepare an emergency plan. If the crowd continues to grow the Prayagraj station may remain closed till the culmination of the Mahakumbh mela.

However, the railways continue to operate special trains for the ease of the passengers.

At least 18 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.