Mahagathbandhan in power, but Nitish-Tejashwi want floor test on August 24: Why a gap of two weeks?

The JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance wants to change the Speaker first, unwilling to risk anything even though it looks comfortable on paper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

With Nitish Kumar now being the chief minister of the newly formed JD(U)-RJD+ government, the first Bihar Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 24, i.e. two weeks from now. 

The timing has been strategically planned by Kumar-Yadav since the Mahagathbandhan government will have to prove its majority in this Session and the Speaker is still from the BJP. 

The JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance wants to change the Speaker first, unwilling to risk anything even though it looks comfortable on paper. While constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' have a total of 164 members in the assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.

Around 55 legislators of the grand alliance have brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a BJP MLA. A notice signed by them was submitted to the assembly secretariat on Wednesday.

"The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote," senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

A special session of the assembly is expected to be convened either on August 24 or 25. "As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the assembly passed by a majority," said Choudhary.

According to reports, an in-principle agreement has been reached about the composition of the new cabinet, which is likely to have 35 members or more, drawn from Kumar’s JD(U), the RJD and the Congress.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
