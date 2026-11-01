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Mahadev betting app kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman, to be produced in Raipur court

CBI extradites Mahadev Online Book promoter Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman, brings him to India, to be produced in Raipur CBI Special Court on Monday.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Mahadev betting app kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman, to be produced in Raipur court
Sourabh Chandrakar
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extradited Sourabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev Online Book app and the alleged kingpin of an illegal betting syndicate, from Oman. A special CBI team travelled to Muscat and brought Chandrakar back to India. He will be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur on Monday.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases, in which chargesheets have been filed, and a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which a prosecution complaint has been submitted. Following his extradition, he will undergo a medical examination and be taken to Raipur after the CBI obtains transit remand.

How Mahadev online book operated

According to the CBI, investigations revealed that Mahadev Online Book was among the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, allegedly operated from outside India. The platform facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised panels and branches spread across the country. These branches enrolled users and collected betting stakes.

The agency further found that proceeds from the illegal betting operations were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions, and transferred abroad through hawala channels. A portion of the proceeds was also allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate could operate without hindrance.

Chargesheets, property attachments

The CBI took over the investigation following a request from the Chhattisgarh government. It has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, along with the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Chandrakar is among the key accused named in the chargesheets. The ED has also attached several properties in India and abroad in connection with the case.

Red notice, extradition from Oman

Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. The CBI and ED subsequently submitted formal extradition proposals to Oman, along with evidence gathered during their investigations.

The extradition was pursued in coordination with various central agencies, the Interpol National Central Bureau and authorities in Oman. After the extradition was approved, a specially deputed CBI team travelled to Muscat to bring Chandrakar back to India.

The CBI has acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Sultanate of Oman and the Royal Oman Police, describing the extradition as a significant step in India's efforts to bring back fugitives accused of running transnational criminal enterprises and ensure they face legal proceedings in the country.

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