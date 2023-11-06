Headlines

Mahadev app: BJP releases video of accused who claims to have ‘proof’ against Bhupesh Baghel; conspiracy, says Congress

The video was released by BJP’s central media convener Siddharthnath Singh at a press conference here. The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, which is locked in an electoral battle with the BJP, said the video is a conspiracy by the BJP.

PTI

Nov 06, 2023

The BJP on Sunday released a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, saying he is its owner and had the “proof” of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The video was released by BJP’s central media convener Siddharthnath Singh at a press conference here. The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, which is locked in an electoral battle with the BJP, said the video is a conspiracy by the BJP.

“Accused Shubham Soni sitting in Dubai has narrated the entire story of the Mahadev app in this video about who is connected to this betting app. He has clearly said that CM Baghel, his son Bittu, his political advisor Vinod Verma and an IPS officer were involved in this syndicate. Baghel has no moral right to remain on the post even for a minute,” said Singh, an MLA from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the illegal betting app syndicate and raided Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh. In the video, a man identifies himself as Shubham Soni and claims he is the owner of the Mahadev Book betting app. He claimed Rs 508 crore has been given to “Baghel saheb” and others so far.

“Despite giving money, my work is not getting done. I don’t understand what to do with this system. ED has started action against me. My last request to our Indian government is to help me. I am trapped in this political system. I want to get out of it. I have evidence regarding the money I have given. Please help me. I want to go back to India. I am scared”, he says.

Notably, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of ED, an official statement said on Sunday. Congress state communication wing president Sushi Anand Shukla termed the video as a conspiracy by the BJP “which has stooped so low because it is scared of Congress”.

“The BJP has failed to take on Congress in the state and therefore it has resorted to such conspiracies. Anyone can release a video and claim himself to be the owner of Mahadev app while Saurabh Chandrakar is said to be the main accused in the case. People of Chhattisgarh will teach a lesson to BJP in the elections,” Shukla said. 

