Mahabharata was won in 18 days, war against coronavirus will take 21 days: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and it would take 21 days for India to win the war against novel coronavirus.

His remarks came a day after he announced a 21-day nationwide complete lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Interacting with the people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, through video conferencing, Modi said he should have been among them in times like this but it could not be possible.

Urging people to understand facts and not believe in rumours, Modi said, “At times, people don't pay attention to things which are important, the same is happening in India.”

He added that coronavirus doesn't discriminate between rich and poor and it will not spare anyone.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Varanasi for performing rituals & offering prayers to Goddess Shailputri to give us all the strength to fight the country's battle against coronavirus.

Referring to the mythical war of Mahabharata between Kaurava, led by evil Duryodhana, and Pandavas, led by just Yudhishthira, Modi said, "Mahabharata war was won in 18 days, this war the whole country is fighting against corona will take 21 days. Our aim is to win this war in 21 days."

He also appealed to all the citizens that if they notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors and nurses, are ill-treated, then they should take an initiative to make such people understand that they are wrong.

He said that he has asked Home Ministry & DGPs to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not co-operating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time. He added that this country's common man believes in taking the right step at the right time.

He said that on March 22, it was clearly seen how all the citizens supported Janata Curfew and then at 5 pm, expressed gratitude for the professionals fulfilling their duties in essential services. He added that healthcare professionals working in white uniforms in hospitals are like God for us today, they are saving us from the disease, they are saving us by risking their own lives.

The number of positive cases in India crossed 600 and reached 606 on Wednesday. This includes 42 cured patients and 10 dead.