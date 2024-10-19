INDIA
The Congress has shut down the rumors suggesting a rift among the allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-Sharad Pawar.
Shutting down rumors of a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress' election in-charge for Maharashtra polls, Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that the health of both Thackeray and MVA is fine.
"I met Uddhav Thackeray today. He was in the hospital recently so I went to inquire about his health. 'Vo ab theek hai aur Maha Vikas Aghadi ka bhi tabeyat theek hai," Chennithala said while talking to the media.He further asserted that the MVA has no differences and are together in this."We will have discussions on seat sharing again at 3 pm today. Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut, and Jayant Patil will work on seat division today," the Congress leader said.
Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that he plans to discuss seat-sharing arrangements with Rahul Gandhi for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and noted that there were many seats on which decisions remained pending.
Sanjay Raut said that most of the leaders of Maharashtra are not capable of taking decisions and said, "Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are in the alliance, Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) are also there. They have to send the list to Delhi again and again. Now that time has passed. We want this decision to be taken as soon as possible."
Adding further, he said, "There is no major difference of opinion between NCP and Shiv Sena, not even in Congress but there are some seats on which all three parties claim. Nana Patole is our ally in Maharashtra, but there is a problem on some seats, it will be resolved."
Notably, Maha Vikas Aghadi is the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction) and are up against ruling Mahayuti -- the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).
Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes on November 23. With this, the political parties have begun gearing up for an election that will be unprecedented in many ways.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.However, this time around the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress are in alliance to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
In the Lok Sabha election held this year, MVA won 30 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling alliance won 17. One seat went to an Independent candidate.
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.
'Didn't know you could be rejected for...': Google techie claims she was rejected for job due to THIS bizarre reason
'Maha Vikas Aghadi ki tabiyat...': Congress rejects rumors suggesting rift among parties ahead of Maharashtra polls
Jaat: Sunny Deol holds massive fan in intense first look poster of actioner, fans call him ‘real tiger of Bollywood’
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested for ‘plotting to kill’ Salman Khan
‘We faced a…’: Ratan Tata on his parents' divorce, grandmother's support and breakup
Baba Siddique killed ‘because of’ Salman Khan? Salim Khan breaks his silence
Drone from Lebanon targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home days after Hamas chief's killing
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's bahu Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard, who earns more than CTC of many CEOs, salary is Rs..
'Tumhare maa baap ne..': 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja reunites with Ritu Rathee, drops big hint amid divorce rumours
Meet IAS officer, who failed 5 times before qualifying UPSC exam, cracked it in 6th attempt without coaching, her AIR...
When angry Sunny Deol allegedly tried to stab Hema Malini with KNIFE for marrying Dharmendra
Vasan Bala breaks his silence on Divya Khossla’s claim of Jigra being copied from Savi: ‘Anyone who can bring out…’
BRICS Summit: Russian President Putin refuses to specify timeline on Ukraine war, appreciates PM Modi's...
'Not all that is hidden...': Son Zeeshan shares cryptic post after Baba Siddique's murder
'Central government would have hanged me...': AAP's Satyendra Jain after getting bail in money laundering case
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as Jio Financial earns huge profit of Rs….
Amitabh Bachchan recalls how film sets were ‘unsafe’ when he started out: ‘There was always fear of…’
Karwa Chauth Sargi Time 2024: Auspicious time, significance, history of festival
Instigating Vivian Dsena, bullying Chahat Pandey: Bigg Boss 18's Rajat Dalal is a perfect example of HYPOCRITE
Elon Musk is offering up to Rs 5,000 per hour for THIS job, it is...
Spooky space! NASA reveals formation of human face on Mars
Canada puts India’s remaining diplomats ‘clearly on notice’ despite PM Trudeau's 'no hard proof' testimony
'Mind blowing': Sibling duo's cover of 'Tum jo aaye' leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video
India adds Canada border police officer to terrorist list amid diplomatic row over Hardeep Nijjar killing
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite actress who he had crush on; not Priyanka, Anushka, Deepika, Kajol, Rani, Juhi
Delhi-NCR's air quality turns 'very poor', situation likely to worsen till...
This college offers placements worth Rs 6500000 to graduates, is listed among top...
Meet Karolina Goswami, India-based Polish YouTuber who got threats from Dhruv Rathee fans, shares this message for them
Vistara's Delhi-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after bomb threat
Meet woman whose father's net worth is Rs 28220 crore, wife of a superstar actor, heiress to Rs 77000 crore business...
Meet youngest IAS officer, whose father was autorickshaw driver, cracked UPSC exam at 21, not Tina Dabi, Saksham Goel
Mohammad Rizwan set to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check Bengaluru weather forecast here
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Aayi Nai' impresses internet, watch
Gujarat: Vadodara man performs CPR to save snake's life, netizens say, 'Barodians can do anything'
Mukesh Ambani's brand forces Tata Group company to reduce its product price, revenue hit by...
Salim Khan says Salman Khan has NOT killed blackbuck amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: 'Kyun maange maafi?'
Meet actor Tshering Phintso who didn’t do films with Amitabh Bachchan fearing being overshadowed, his screen name is...
'I don't want my parents to...': Salman Khan returns hosting Bigg Boss 18, says 'mere upar bhi lalchan lagaye gaye hai'
DNA TV Show: Mumbai Police receives threat message seeking Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence over credit battle for Stree 2's success: 'I believe it was...'
Who is IAS Sanjeev Hans, arrested by ED in money laundering case?
Women's T20 World Cup: Eden Carson's brilliance help New Zealand beat West Indies; to face South Africa in final
Gautam Adani donates Rs 1000000000 to THIS Indian state for...
Baahubali 3 will happen, producer K.E Gnanavel Raja confirms sequel to Prabhas, Rajamouli's film: 'They are now...'
Meet India's youngest millionaire, just 4 years old, owns shares worth Rs 240 crore, is connected to former PM of UK
Shah Rukh Khan rejected THIS negative role but it went to Saif Ali Khan and changed his career, not Omkara, Being Cyrus
US Presidential Election 2024: Lip-reader 'decodes' viral video of Joe Biden, Barack Obama's talk, 'She's not as..'
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services' profit rises by 3%, company earns Rs 6890000000 in...
Virat Kohli completes 9000 Test runs - Is he the fastest Indian to achieve this feat?
Karwa Chauth 2024: Check muhurat, moonrise timing in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna other cities here
Salman Khan to import bulletproof SUV from Dubai after threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Meet man, who used to get Rs 10 as daily wage worker, couldn't afford two times meal, later cleared UPSC, now he is..
Apple's HR head resigns in less than 2 years marking another high-level departure under Tim Cook
60 guards and no one can leave the sets before it is over: How Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar join hands for a film inspired by…
Kushal Tandon is in love, confirms dating Shivangi Joshi, says 'parents have stopped searching suitable girl' for him
Suresh Mansharmani - The Father of OKR is transforming SMEs of India
Meet man, who once did internship at RBI, now India's newest billionaire, runs Rs 10144 crore company as...
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all-out fiasco, India register another unwanted record against New Zealand
Meet world's 10 most beautiful women, including an Indian, not Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt
Isha Ambani dazzles in breathtaking checkered co-ord at Radhika Merchant’s birthday bash, it costs...
Dune Prophecy trailer: Tabu makes 'powerful' Hollywood debut, series is set 10000 years before film, fans react
Apple iPhone 16 under Rs 70000? THIS company is offering flat Rs 10000 discount, check details
Meet Bollywood actress who graduated from Harvard, wrote children’s books, did nude scenes in…
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Virat Kohli falls on final ball of Day 3, India trail New Zealand by 125 runs
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PKL season 11 live on TV and online
Karwa Chauth 2024 Sargi timing: What you must include in your sargi thali?
SAT stays Rs 250000000 Sebi fine on Anil Ambani with one condition, asks him to...
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli scripts history in Bengaluru, becomes 4th Indian to achieve THIS massive feat
Meet man who owns 71 hospitals, 5000 pharmacy outlets, still goes to office daily at 91, his net worth is...
Man was crossing railway track with phone glued to his face, watch video to know what happened next
Watch: Rohit Sharma left in disbelief after freak dismissal against New Zealand, Chinnaswamy crowd left stunned
Pioneering Business Intelligence at Cisco: The Visionary Leadership of Sagar Shukla
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta fires employee earning Rs 3 crore for buying toothpaste, detergent from...; know what happened
AAP leader Satyendar Jain walks out of jail, says, 'We will continue...'
WTC Points Table 2023-25: Updated World Test Championship standings after Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Driving Innovation: Aravind Reddy Nayani's breakthrough in electric vehicle technology
From legacy systems to advanced analytics: The evolution of Devidas Kanchetti
Neelam Kothari on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives being called scripted: 'They plan next day...' | Exclusive
Who is IPS Bhagyashree Navtake, Maharashtra cadre officer booked by CBI in Rs 1200 crore scam probe?
Meet actress who rejected debut opposite Salman Khan, gave back-to-back flops, later became India's biggest star with...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 339 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, now working as...
Virat Kohli's decision to not celebrate Rachin Ravindra's wicket sparks debate, know what happened
Watch: Radhika Merchant stuns in Rohit Bal lehenga at friend's wedding, dances to 'Sajna Ve Sajna'
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan beat England by 152 runs, register 1st Test win at home after 1348 days
Excel in finance and SAP integration-mastering an extraordinary journey of Dignesh Khatri
Not Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh once asked this superstar to ‘learn how to act
Revolutionizing Ad Technology: Arth Dave’s Leadership in Machine Learning-Driven Ad Recommendations
Redefining In-Store Shopping Experience: Krishnateja Shiva's impact on retail innovation
Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy: Revolutionising machine learning with innovation and expertise
Are Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur still dating? Aashiqui actor sheds light on his relationship status, says he’s…
PM Modi to visit Russia next week to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan
Good news for Indian travellers as THIS country is now offering visa-on-arrival, check details
Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar makes shocking statement to Avinash Mishra, 'I will bloody die in front of you', know why
IPL 2025: 3 reasons why RCB might go in bidding war for New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra
Key skills for successful web development career
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to soon sign their first project together after marriage? Deets inside
6 important things to keep in mind before taking loan
Good news for Sadhguru as SC dismisses plea against Isha Foundation