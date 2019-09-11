Maha Transport Minister writes to Gadkari complaining about exorbitant traffic fines

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote wrote a letter to Union Transport Minister complaining about the new provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The letter asked the Centre to reconsider the penal provision in the law the heavy fines which have been increased exorbitantly and raised a public outcry.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister said that aim of the implementation was to ‘create fear and respect for the law’.

He told news agency ANI: “We are implementing this to create fear & respect for the law. It is not a revenue making proposal but a proposal to save lives of the people. We are losing 2% GDP due to road accidents.”

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee said the West Bengal government will not implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for stiff fines for traffic violations, as it is "too harsh" on the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

"We are not implementing the amended Motor Vehicle Act right now because our government officials are of the opinion that if we implement it, then it will be a huge burden on the people. It is very harsh," she told reporters here.

The TMC supremo said that her party had opposed the amendments to the Act in Parliament, saying it was against the federal structure of the government.

"We raised the matter in the Parliament as it was interfering twith he federal structure. You cannot take a unilateral decision that can harm the people," Banerjee remarked.

Noting that money is not the solution, the Chief Minister said that the issue needs to be looked at from a humanitarian point of view.

Banerjee said that her government has already initiated the 'Safe Drive Save Life' programme, which is aimed at road safety.

The Minister pointed out that the number of deaths caused by road accidents is highest in India.

"First of all, the MV Act comes under the Concurrent List. Both state and Central governments have a right to make laws on it. As for the fines, there is a gap like from Rs 10 to 100. So, the state government can take a decision in this regard. It is not the government's intention to earn revenues through fines," he said while talking to reporters at an event here.

His remarks came as a response to a question on some state governments reportedly planning to dilute the act by reducing the fines.

The Minister said saving lives of people is a priority for the government.

"The problem is they neither have fear nor respect for laws. Aren't the lives of people more important than fines? If you don't break the laws, you won't be fined. And I want to thank you for your (media) reporting. Now, people are getting their driving licenses and other documents. Accidents will reduce. The lives of people will be saved, that is our priority," he said.

Commenting on the Scrapping Policy, the Minister said, "Actually, we have already prepared the draft. But some of the problems are there with the stakeholders. We need cooperation from the manufacturers and at the same time, clearance from the finance ministry. We are in the process. Our ministry is trying its level best to clear it as early as possible and I am confident in a limited short period, we will go ahead with the scrapping policy."

Asked if it will apply to two-wheelers as well, he replied in affirmative.