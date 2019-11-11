Maha Suspense Continues: Sena fails to get Congress support in time, Guv invites NCP; BJP in 'wait and watch' mode

The suspense over government formation in Maharashtra continued on Monday, 17 days after the assembly results were declared, after the Shiv Sena failed to convince the Congress to extend support despite a telephone call from Uddhav Thackeray to Sonia Gandhi.

The Shiv Sena failed to get the requisite number to form the government within the 24-hour period given by the governor and its request for a 48-hour extension was turned down by Bhagat Singh Koshyari who moved on to the third-largest party and invited the NCP to stake claim to form the government.

"Yesterday Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena Legislative Party Leader) was called upon to express his willingness and ability to form Government. The Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor and submitted a letter expressing their willingness to form the Government; however they could not submit the requisite letter of support from the alliance partners," a statement from the office of the governor said.

"The Governor has, therefore, asked the leader of elected members of the third-largest party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shri Ajit Pawar, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government to him," it added.

Earlier, in a day when things moved rapidly on the Maharashtra political scene, sources had claimed that both NCP and Congress had extended support to the Shiv Sena. While NCP has promised support to Sena, with even a power-sharing deal in place, the Congress is non-commital and will hold another round of meeting with its Maharashtra leaders, currently camping in Delhi.

Agreeing to NCP demand, the lone Shiv Sena minister in Narendra Modi Cabinet - Arvind Sawant - tendered his resignation on Monday.

Later on, a series of meetings followed, starting with the NCP leaders' meet with party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Followed by this, Uddhav Thackeray held an urgent meeting of party leaders at Matoshree which was attended by Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and Eknath Shinde among others.

A Congress Working Committee meeting was held in Delhi which summoned Maharashtra leaders to the national capital and another round of meeting was held with them in the evening. Shiv Sena leaders Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, and Milind Narvekar also met Congress' Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, however, failed to reach a conclusion and said it will hold further discussion with the NCP.

As the Congress was deliberating upon its move, a phone call from Uddhav Thackeray to Sonia Gandhi triggered speculation that the deal was sealed. As the Shiv Sena leaders, led by Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray, arrived to meet the governor, sources claimed that they would stake claim to form the government. However, a press conference by Aaditya Thackeray put speculations to rest as he revealed that the Sena's request seeking an extension of 48-hour was rejected by the governor.

Highlights of Maharashtra political crisis

Soon after, NCP leader Ajit Pawar received a call from the Raj Bhavan following which he went to meet Koshyrai where they were handed over a letter inviting them to stake claim to form the government.

"As per the procedure, the governor has given us the letter (to stake claim to form the government) being the third-largest party in Maharashtra. We suggested him that we'll have to talk to our allies and we'll get back to him as early as possible. Deadline is 8.30 pm tomorrow," Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said.

On the future course of action, NCP leader Nawab Malik said they will hold discussions with ally Congress and see how a stable government can be provided to the state.

The BJP meanwhile has adopted a wait and watch strategy.

"The BJP core team meeting has concluded. The political situation in the state was discussed in the meeting. On its basis, BJP is taking the stand of 'wait and watch'," senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.