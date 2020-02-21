Maha Shivratri: What is the significance of Hindu festival - Watch video

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which is being celebrated across the country with much fervour on February 21 (Friday), it is important to understand the significance of the Hindu festival.

Shivratri falls on the 4th day of each month of the lunar calendar. It is celebrated only once a year before the arrival of summer. On this holy day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and seek his divine guidance. In Kashmir Shaivism, the festival is called Har-Ratri or Herath.

According to the Puranas on this day, Lord Shiva saved the humankind by consuming a pot of poison during Samudra Manthan-mythical churning of the ocean. According to Shaivism, the festival marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the divine dance of creation, preservation and, destruction.

Devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, observe the festival and throng Shiva temples to offer fruits and milk to the Shivaling, an iconic representation of Shiva.

Here is a short video to explain the significance of the festival:

Many temples also organise fairs and cultural programs to mark the occasion. Shivratri will also mark the closing day of the mega holy event Ardh Kumbh Mela. On this auspicious day, devotees will take the last holy dip in the sacred waters considered a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.

From standing in long temple queues to munching on traditional dishes, the festival not only celebrates the divinity of Lord Shiva but also brings families together.