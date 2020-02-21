Maha Shivratri 2020: Avoid these 7 things on this auspicious occasion

It is Mahashivratri today, one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu calendar. Thousands of devotees are thronging the local Shiva temples to please the Mahadev. It is said that whosoever fasts and prays to Lord Shiva on this day, she/he is blessed by the Mahakaal for the entire year. Though, there are no strict rules for praying to Bholenath. However, there simple things that one must avoid on this auspicious occasion:

1: DON’T WEAR BLACK

Black may be strong colour but it is not advisable for Mahashivaratri poojas. Most of the Hindu rituals forbid the devotees from wearing black clothes as it is considered inauspicious. Hence, if you are fasting or going to the Shiva temple, choose colours such as red, pink and yellow.

2: STAY AWAY FROM THESE FOOD ITEMS

It is said that on this day, devotees must stay away from food items such made from rice, wheat, and pulses. Fasting is highly recommendable and the devotees can have water, fruits, milk, and tea.

3: DON’T DISRESPECT THE ELDERS

While this is true for all times, on Mahashivratri, one should especially make sure that the elders in the house are not hurt. Make extra efforts to help them and try to avoid confrontations with them.

4: DON’T EAT PRASAD OFFERED TO SHIVALING

We all love to have ‘prasad’ moments after the priest offers them to the deity, but for Mahashivratri there’s a special rule. One must never eat the prasad offered to Shivalingam. It is believed that it invites bad luck and diseases.

5: DON’T OFFER TULSI TO LORD SHIVA

According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, one must never offer Tulsi (holy basil) to Lord Shiva. The reason is that Tulsi is considered to be an auspicious offering made only to Lord Vishnu. Hence, Tulsi is forbidden from Shiva poojas.

6: DON’T USE TURMERIC

While Shivalingam is the embodiment of male essence or ‘purush tatva’, turmeric or Haldi is considered as female essence. Hence, one should never use turmeric while praying to Mahadev.

7: DON’T USE FLOWERS OF CHAMPA AND KETKI IN SHIVA PRAYERS

Lord Shiva had cursed these flowers, hence both Champa and Ketki must never be used in Shiva prayers.