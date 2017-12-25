Headlines

Maha parents to join protest in Delhi

The protest, to be held at Connaught Place, will see the participation of over 500 parents from more than 20 organisations

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 01:28 AM IST

Several parents from Maharashtra are going to be part of a nationwide protest in Delhi on December 28 to demand a regulation in the fees of private schools and for better security measures in schools.

The protest, to be held at Connaught Place, will see the participation of over 500 parents from more than 20 organisations, including parents who are a part of the various parents associations of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Some of the demands to be made to the government during the protest include having a central Act to govern private schools and to regulate their fees, keeping a tab on security and safety of students in schools and a formal mechanism through which parents can file complaints with the government in cases of lapses.

"After the death of a seven-year-old student in Gurugram, security of their children has become an important concern for parents across the country. In the past few years, Maharashtra has also seen a series of cases of sexual abuse in schools where the government's apathy and school's responsibility could be clearly seen. Despite charging hefty amounts as fees, there is no security for children in private schools. We demand that the government takes some key steps in order to make this system better," said Anubha Sahai, President, India Wide Parents Association (IWPA).

Some of the other associations that will be a part of the protest include Maha Parents from Maharashtra, All School Parents Assoication and All India Parents Association, to name a few.

PARENTS’ DEMAND

  • A central Act to govern private schools and regulate their fees
     
  • A tab on security and safety of students in schools
     
  • A formal mechanism for parents to file complaints with the government
