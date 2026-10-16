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Maha Navami 2026: Banks to remain closed on October 19 in this state; Check state-wise holiday list here

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a public holiday on October 19 for Maha Navami in view of its religious significance during Navratri.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Maha Navami 2026: Banks to remain closed on October 19 in this state; Check state-wise holiday list here
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a public holiday in the state on October 19 on the occasion of Maha Navami, in view of its religious significance. People have been advised to check the official notification for details on which institutions will remain closed.

CM links Navratri worship to women's empowerment

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees honour Maa Katyayani. CM Yogi, in a social media message, portrayed the goddess as a representation of women's courage and determination. He highlighted that prior to 2017, the state experienced fear and lawlessness, impacting daughters' confidence and opportunities, with sports grounds controlled by mafias and resources lacking. According to him, things have altered over the past nine and a half years. He claims that security has taken the place of dread and encouragement has replaced neglect. Sports facilities have grown throughout the state, he noted.

State-wise holiday list 

  • Agartala
  • Aizawl
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chennai
  • Guwahati
  • Imphal
  • Itanagar
  • Kohima
  • Kolkata
  • Patna
  • Ranchi
  • Shillong 

Also read: Airfares can't be increased at whims, Supreme Court asks govt to finalise rules

Maha Navami is the 9th and last day of Sharad Navratri, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri - the giver of knowledge, wisdom and accomplishment. It holds great religious importance as it is believed that on this day Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.Devotees perform Kanya Pujan, Havan and Ayudha Puja on this day to seek blessings for success, protection and prosperity.

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