Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineer, Senior Section Officer posts at mahametro.org

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is inviting applications for 10 JE and Sr. Section Officer posts. The last date to apply is February 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mahametro.org.

MAHA Metro Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Junior Engineer

No. of Vacancy: 09

Pay Scale: 33,000 – 1,00,000/-

Post: Senior Section Officer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 46,000 – 1,45,000/-

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Engineer Electrical: Interested candidates must have a B.E/B.Tech in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institution OR Three Years Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute & Minimum 05 Years of experience.

Signal and Telecom: Interested candidates must have a B.E/B/Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electrical Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute/University OR Three Year Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electrical Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute/University and Minimum 05 Years of experience.

Mechanical: Interested candidates must have a B.E/B/Tech in Mechanical Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute/University OR Three Year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute/University and Minimum 05 Years of experience.

Senior Section Officer: Traction, Power Controller: Interested candidates must have a B.E/B.Tech in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institution and Minimum 05 Years of experience.

Application Fee: Pay application fee online through UPI/BHIM SBI Pay.

For UR/OBC: 400/-

For SC/ST: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the Prescribed Application form along with all relevant documents send to General Manager (HR), MMRC ltd, Metro Bhavan, VIP Road, Near DikshaBhoomi, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, 440010.

Last date for application form submission: February 14, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 14, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Personal Interview and Medical Examination.

Notification: mahametro.org