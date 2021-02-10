Headlines

India

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: Guidelines you need to know before attending pilgrimage

Every person lodging in Ashram or Dharamshala must get an RTPCR COVID-19 negative test report, done 72 hours ahead of reaching Haridwar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 11:50 PM IST

Ahead of the Haridwar Maha Kumbh 2021, the Uttarakhand government has also issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the upcoming pilgrimage festival. Earlier, the Central government had also issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the same.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) Ashram, Dharamshala, Hotel, Restaurant, Guest House, Shop, Commercial Establishment, Religious Place Public Transport, vehicle parking, halting points, ghats, railway stations, bus stations have been issued.

According to the guidelines issued, every person who will be staying in an Ashram or Dharamshala in Haridwar, will have to go through thermal screening. Not only that, every pilgrim must register on the web portal of Maha Kumbh Mela 2021.

Guidelines and SOPs issued by state government

Every person lodging in Ashram or Dharamshala must get an RTPCR COVID-19 negative test report, done 72 hours ahead of reaching Haridwar.

No person will be accommodated in any Ashram or Dharamshala without bringing COVID-19 negative report.

No person will be given entry to the Ashram or Dharamshala without a check mark of indelible ink on the pass and upper part of the palm.

Pilgrims coming from other states will also require to bring along corona fitness certificate prescribed by their respective state, district, tehsil and health centre at the time of entering any Ashram or Dharamshala.

Elders above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, pregnant women, if visiting the Kumbh mela, will be discouraged from going outside the premises, taking holy bath and visiting other tourist places.

During the Kumbh Mela, the organization of bhajans, singing and bhandara organized in any place in the entire mela area is banned.

Guidelines and SOPs issued by Central government

Last month, the Central government had issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for upcoming Kumbh Mela pilgrimage festival in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all devotees interested in attending the 'Kumbh Mela' should register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory COVID-19 negative medical certificate from the community health centre, district hospital, or the medical college in their state.

Haridwar Maha Kumbh 2021 dateline

The first Shahi Snan or special dip of Mahakumbh 2021 will be held on March 11.

The second Shahi Snan falls on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya (April 12).

The third Shahi Snan falls on Baisakhi Mesh Poornima on April 14.

The last Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh 2021 will be on April 27 on the occasion of Chaitra Poornima.

