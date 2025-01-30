Anticipating a massive crowd on the third ‘Amrit Snan' on February 3, the government announced a slew of strict measures, which are effective till February 4.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a three-member judicial investigation and announced ex gratia payments following a tragic stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened during a pre-dawn rush to the Sangam area for a sacred dip on Mauni Amavasya, claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 people. In the aftermath, the government swiftly implemented new restrictions to prevent further incidents.

Anticipating a massive crowd on the third ‘Amrit Snan' on February 3, the government announced a slew of strict measures, which are effective till February 4. To strengthen crowd management, IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Goswami have been called in to assist. Both officers played a crucial role in managing the 2019 Ardh Kumbh Mela.

Complete No-Vehicle Zone: No vehicles are allowed in the Maha Kumbh fair area.

VVIP Passes Canceled: No special passes will allow vehicle entry.

One-Way Routes Implemented: A one-way traffic system has been enforced to streamline devotee movement.

Vehicle Entry Restricted: Vehicles from neighbouring districts are being stopped at district borders to reduce congestion.

Strict Restrictions Until February 4: Four-wheelers are banned from entering the city until February 4.

Besides these measures, CM Yogi has issued guidelines focusing on crowd control, traffic management, and inter-departmental coordination. The government has implemented measures including increased patrolling, streamlined traffic flow, and the deployment of additional buses. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died.

The stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela occurred when pilgrims pushed against barricades to reach the holy waters, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna. The incident happened on Mauni Amavasya, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, when over 7.5 crore devotees gathered for a holy dip at the Sangam. Opposition parties swiftly condemned the UP government's response, alleging mismanagement and prioritizing VIP culture over crowd safety.