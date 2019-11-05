Maha impasse: Shiv Sena moves ahead with Plan B, next 48 hours crucial

As the power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra continues, the Shiv Sena sources on Tuesday said its Plan B of placing its own Chief Minister with the support from the NCP has now become its first priority. The Shiv Sena's Plan A involves forming a government of its own with support from the NCP and the Congress and keeping the BJP, the single-largest party in Maharashtra, out of power.

As the last day of formation of the new government - November 7 - nears, the next 48 hours are said to be crucial with the pieces moving with much more speed now. Sena sources said the talks with the BJP are now completely abandoned and it is now moving forward with its Plan B.

While the Shiv Sena's Plan A involved a government with the BJP, under 50:50 power-sharing formula, Plan B aims at keeping the Chief Minister's post with itself. However, Congress is crucial for this plan as Shiv Sena cannot achieve the halfway mark of 145 without with just 56 of its own and 54 of NCP MLAs.

This plan also involves breaking all ties with the BJP, including from the NDA government at the Centre. As soon as the Shiv Sena forms government in Maharastra, it will ask Union minister Arvind Sawant to resign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

However, Congress' reluctance in supporting the Sena may prove crucial to its plan. To find a way around that, the Shiv Sena-NCP may convince the Congress leadership to give the government outside support whenever needed and form a minority coalition government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, apparently to discuss this arrangement.

A senior Shiv Sena leader on Tuesday claimed that the party has talked to all stakeholders and moving ahead with its Plan B which is now its Plan A in terms of preference.

Sources in the NCP claimed it may back a government led by Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power.

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the October-21 election, its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Sharad Pawar is expected to meet party MLAs in Mumbai on Tuesday to further discuss the government formation with Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to meet BJP's core group on the new government formation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday once again reiterated that chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only.

"The face and politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call 'hungama' (commotion), is not 'hungama', but the fight for justice and rights, victory will be ours," he said.

Fadnavis on Monday said that he is confident that the government will be formed soon in Maharashtra. He said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying regarding the government formation. All I want to say is that the govt will be formed soon, I am confident."

BJP, which appeared as the single largest party in the recently held Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, has said that its doors are open for talks with Shiv Sena.

BJP sources claimed that it has a support of 121 members, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties, in the 288-member assembly.